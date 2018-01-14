Canadiens centre Phillip Danault at home resting after taking Chara shot to the head

Montreal Canadiens centre Phillip Danault has been released from hospital after taking a slapshot to the head Saturday night, the team has announced.

Montreal Canadiens' Phillip Danault lies injured on the ice after he was hit in the head by a shot by Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara during second period of their matchup on Saturday. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press) Danault was struck by a rising shot off the stick of Boston Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara with about a minute to go in the second period.

Mise à jour médicale - Phillip Danault a obtenu son congé de l’hôpital plus tôt aujourd’hui et demeure au repos à la maison.<br> <br>Medical update - Phillip Danault was released from the hospital earlier today and is now resting at home. —@CanadiensMTL He stayed overnight for observation at a local hospital and was released Sunday. The team said in a tweet that the 24-year-old forward is at home resting.

In a Facebook post, Alain Danault, Phillip's father, thanked members of the public for their concern and said his son's scans came back normal.

Chara was praised for staying on the ice to make sure Danault was OK.

The Bruins won the game 4-3 in a shootout.