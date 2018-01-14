New
Canadiens centre Phillip Danault at home resting after taking Chara shot to the head
Montreal Canadiens centre Phillip Danault has been released from hospital after taking a slapshot to the head Saturday night, the team has announced.
Team announced Sunday morning that the 24-year-old forward has been released from hospital
Montreal Canadiens centre Phillip Danault has been released from hospital after taking a slapshot to the head Saturday night, the team has announced.
Danault was struck by a rising shot off the stick of Boston Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara with about a minute to go in the second period.
He stayed overnight for observation at a local hospital and was released Sunday. The team said in a tweet that the 24-year-old forward is at home resting.
Mise à jour médicale - Phillip Danault a obtenu son congé de l’hôpital plus tôt aujourd’hui et demeure au repos à la maison.<br> <br>Medical update - Phillip Danault was released from the hospital earlier today and is now resting at home.—@CanadiensMTL
In a Facebook post, Alain Danault, Phillip's father, thanked members of the public for their concern and said his son's scans came back normal.
Chara was praised for staying on the ice to make sure Danault was OK.
The Bruins won the game 4-3 in a shootout.
With files from The Canadian Press