Canadiens centre Phillip Danault at home resting after taking Chara shot to the head

Montreal Canadiens centre Phillip Danault has been released from hospital after taking a slapshot to the head Saturday night, the team has announced.

Team announced Sunday morning that the 24-year-old forward has been released from hospital

Montreal Canadiens centre Phillip Danault is stretchered off the ice after he was hit in the head by a puck on a shot by Boston Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara during a game in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The Canadiens announced Sunday Danault has been released from the hospital. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

Danault was struck by a rising shot off the stick of Boston Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara with about a minute to go in the second period.
Montreal Canadiens' Phillip Danault lies injured on the ice after he was hit in the head by a shot by Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara during second period of their matchup on Saturday. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)
He stayed overnight for observation at a local hospital and was released Sunday. The team said in a tweet that the 24-year-old forward is at home resting.

In a Facebook post, Alain Danault, Phillip's father, thanked members of the public for their concern and said his son's scans came back normal.

Chara was praised for staying on the ice to make sure Danault was OK.

The Bruins won the game 4-3 in a shootout.

With files from The Canadian Press

