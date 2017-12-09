Brody Roybal and Josh Pauls scored under two minute apart in the second period as the United States edged Canada 3-2 on Saturday to win its fourth-straight World Sledge Hockey Challenge.
Josh Misiewicz opened the scoring in the first period for the U.S., which won the tournament for a record sixth time.
Tyler McGregor got the Canadians on the board with a power-play goal in the second period before Liam Hickey added another with the man advantage in the third.
It's the fifth time that Canada has won silver at the World Sledge Hockey Challenge.
Steve Cash made 14 saves for the win in net as Dominic Larocque turned away 11-of-14 shots in defeat.
