Canadian wheelchair curlers begin Paralympics in near-perfect form

If Canadian wheelchair curling skip Mark Ideson is feeling any pressure at the 2018 Paralympic Games, you wouldn't know it after watching his team cruise through the first two matches.

Ideson, a rookie alternate back in Sochi 2014, is now in the driver's seat as Team Canada's skip in Pyeongchang.

After defeating Switzerland 8-0 in six ends in its opening draw Saturday, Team Canada went on to route Norway 10-1 in the opening of round-robin competition. Canada used the strength of its shot-making accuracy and placement to limit any opportunities for Switzerland and Norway to stay on the board.

Norway, the 2017 world wheelchair curling champions, couldn't keep up with Canada.

"We are where we'd hope we'd be, but we're still finding our way," Ideson said. "We're navigating the ice much better but still getting used to the surface."

After opening with a deuce, Mark Ideson's Canadian rink stole their next 8 points en route to a 10-1 win over Norway, to improve their record to 2-0. 1:12

Since its introduction at the 2006 Torino Paralympics, Canada has won curling gold at each Paralympic Games.

Four years ago, Ideson was a newly minted alternate in Sochi. Having picked up curling just a few years earlier, his team of veteran curlers — including current teammates Ina Forrest and Dennis Thiessen — helped him grow as an athlete.

"I was really lucky to be a part of [that] great team in Sochi. It was a tremendous learning experience for me. I've carried forward knowledge from that team and have leaned on Ina and Denis with their experience."

Mark Ideson's Canadian rink scored two in the first end, and stole the rest of their points in an 8-0 win over Switzerland, in the opening draw of the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympics. 1:34

Ideson, who became a quadriplegic after crashing his helicopter outside of Cambridge, Ont., back in 2007, is a rarity among Paralympic wheelchair curlers. The majority of high-level competitors in the sport are paraplegics, meaning they have more upper-body function.

"The biggest difference for me is that my hands don't function properly and I have chest and triceps impairment. But I've been able to adapt and found equipment to work for me. I've found a way to make it work."

Whatever obstacles he's had to overcome, Ideson is now firmly focused on repeating as a gold medallist. But he also knows not to look too far ahead.

Team Canada will next face Sweden Sunday morning (12:30 a.m. ET) as it look to continue their momentum throughout the next seven days.

Ideson and the rest of his team know that the week will be a marathon – not a sprint. They also know there are seriously high expectations placed upon Canada's curlers.

"I definitely feel the pressure — but we are confident. We just can't let our guard down … we know there's expectations so we hope to continue to do well."