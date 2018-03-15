Skip to Main Content
Canada's wheelchair curling team clinches Paralympic playoff spot

Canada's wheelchair curling team clinches Paralympic playoff spot

Canada's wheelchair curling team are guaranteed a Paralympic playoff spot after a 6-2 round-robin victory over Germany on Thursday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Canadian squad downs Germany, will close out round robin against Finland

CBC Sports ·
Mark Ideson's Canadian rink clinched a spot in the curling semifinals with a 6-2 victory over Germany. 2:16
comments

Canada's wheelchair curling team are guaranteed a Paralympic playoff spot after a 6-2 round-robin victory over Germany on Thursday in Pyeongchang, South Korea. 

The Canadian squad, led by skip Mark Ideson, surrendered an opening-end steal to the Germans but gained back control of the match with three in the third end to take a 3-1 lead. 

Canada kept the pressure on from there, adding a steal in the fourth end before putting the game away with another two in the closing ends and only allowing Germany one in the fifth. 

Canada improved to 8-2 and will close out round-robin action against Finland at 2:35 a.m. ET. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us