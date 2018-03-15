Canada's wheelchair curling team clinches Paralympic playoff spot

Canada's wheelchair curling team are guaranteed a Paralympic playoff spot after a 6-2 round-robin victory over Germany on Thursday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Canada defeats Germany 6-2 and has locked up a spot in the medal round in wheelchair curling at the Paralympics

The Canadian squad, led by skip Mark Ideson, surrendered an opening-end steal to the Germans but gained back control of the match with three in the third end to take a 3-1 lead.

Canada kept the pressure on from there, adding a steal in the fourth end before putting the game away with another two in the closing ends and only allowing Germany one in the fifth.

Canada improved to 8-2 and will close out round-robin action against Finland at 2:35 a.m. ET.