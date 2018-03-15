Canada's wheelchair curling team clinches Paralympic playoff spot
Canadian squad downs Germany, will close out round robin against Finland
Canada's wheelchair curling team are guaranteed a Paralympic playoff spot after a 6-2 round-robin victory over Germany on Thursday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Handshakes = Playoffs<br><br>Canada defeats Germany 6-2 and has locked up a spot in the medal round in wheelchair curling at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paralympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paralympics</a> <br><br>Follow <a href="https://twitter.com/Devin_Heroux?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Devin_Heroux</a> for more curling news <a href="https://t.co/wNoQUXBMgl">pic.twitter.com/wNoQUXBMgl</a>—@cbcsports
The Canadian squad, led by skip Mark Ideson, surrendered an opening-end steal to the Germans but gained back control of the match with three in the third end to take a 3-1 lead.
Canada kept the pressure on from there, adding a steal in the fourth end before putting the game away with another two in the closing ends and only allowing Germany one in the fifth.
Canada improved to 8-2 and will close out round-robin action against Finland at 2:35 a.m. ET.
