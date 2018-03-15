What to watch today at the Paralympics: March 15-16
Canadian curlers take on China in semis
The quest for a wheelchair curling four-peat at the Paralympics continues for Canada, with the rink set to face China in the semifinals on Friday at 2:35 a.m. ET.
In the team's round-robin game earlier in Pyeongchang, the Canadians rallied from a 5-1 deficit to beat China 8-5.
It has been a total team effort on the sheet so far from Mark Ideson, Ina Forrest, Dennis Thiessen, Marie Wright and alternate James Anseeuw, who went 9-2 in round-robin play.
Mark Arendz has one more shot at winning an elusive biathlon gold in Pyeongchang. Arendz — who owns biathlon silver and bronze as well as cross-country bronze from these Games — competes in the men's 15-kilometre event tonight.
- Biathlon sitting events (featuring Canadian bronze medallist Collin Cameron) at 9:00 p.m. ET,
- Biathlon standing and visual impairment events at 11:00 p.m. ET.
Canada's snowboarders are back on the hill for the Paralympic debut of banked slalom.
- Men's and women's events begin at 9:30 p.m. ET
The seven Canadian competitors were shut out of the snowboard cross podium earlier at the Games; Michelle Salt was the top Canadian, finishing fourth in the women's LL1 event.
More than 600 hours of coverage
Broadcasts of the Games, which run March 9-18, will be available daily on CBC and Radio-Canada with live streams hosted on the CBC Sports app, as well as CBC.ca/sports/paralympics and Radio-Canada.ca/Jeuxparalympiques.
Daily coverage of the 10-day event on CBC will total 38 hours, with live reporting from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.
Canadians will also be able to keep track of the athletes through highlights shown Monday to Friday between 4 p.m and 6 p.m.
