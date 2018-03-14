What to watch today at the Paralympics: March 14-15
Canada faces South Korea in Para ice hockey semis at 11 p.m ET
The pressure will be on four Para ice hockey teams playing in the two semifinal games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre.
- Para ice hockey, Canada vs. South Korea, 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday
The Canadians have committed to a demanding fitness-first system in trying to capture the country's first Paralympic gold since 2006, and the on-ice results so far — the team outscored its opponents 35-0 in group play — speak for themselves.
The United States continues its quest for a third straight Paralympic title when it takes on Italy in the other semifinal on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET.
- Wheelchair curling, Canada vs. Germany (8:30 p.m. ET), Canada vs. Finland (1:35 a.m. ET on Thursday)
It has been a total team effort on the sheet so far from Mark Ideson, Ina Forrest, Dennis Thiessen, Marie Wright and alternate James Anseeuw, who need one more win to secure a playoff spot in wheelchair curling.
Ideson's rink rallied for another comeback win — this time against the Neutral Paralympic Athletes — and then held on to beat Slovakia 9-5 in the second match Wednesday.
