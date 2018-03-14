What to watch today at the Paralympics: March 14-15

The pressure will be on four Para ice hockey teams playing in the two semifinal games at the Gangneung Hockey Centre.

Para ice hockey, Canada vs. South Korea, 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday

The Canadians have committed to a demanding fitness-first system in trying to capture the country's first Paralympic gold since 2006, and the on-ice results so far — the team outscored its opponents 35-0 in group play — speak for themselves.

Para Ice Hockey has come a long way since its debut at the Paralympics in 1994, including a name change. Rob Pizzo takes you inside this fast and exciting sport that is growing in popularity every day. 2:02

The United States continues its quest for a third straight Paralympic title when it takes on Italy in the other semifinal on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET.

Wheelchair curling, Canada vs. Germany (8:30 p.m. ET), Canada vs. Finland (1:35 a.m. ET on Thursday)

It has been a total team effort on the sheet so far from Mark Ideson, Ina Forrest, Dennis Thiessen, Marie Wright and alternate James Anseeuw, who need one more win to secure a playoff spot in wheelchair curling.

In what might be the shot of the Paralympics, Canadian skip Mark Ideson just barely snuck his rock past a guard to make the takeout. It led to a steal that evened their match against the USA. 1:07

Ideson's rink rallied for another comeback win — this time against the Neutral Paralympic Athletes — and then held on to beat Slovakia 9-5 in the second match Wednesday.

More than 600 hours of coverage

Broadcasts of the Games, which run March 9-18, will be available daily on CBC and Radio-Canada with live streams hosted on the CBC Sports app, as well as CBC.ca/sports/paralympics and Radio-Canada.ca/Jeuxparalympiques.

Daily coverage of the 10-day event on CBC will total 38 hours, with live reporting from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Canadians will also be able to keep track of the athletes through highlights shown Monday to Friday between 4 p.m and 6 p.m.