What to watch today at the Paralympics: March 17-18
Canada seeks its 1st gold in para ice hockey since 2006 Games
Canada closes out a historic Paralympic Winter Games on Sunday in Pyeongchang, South Korea and is guaranteed to add to its record medal haul of 24.
Canada is ensured another medal in para ice hockey and will be very much in the hunt in the last alpine and cross-country skiing events of the Paralympics.
Entering the final day of competition, Canada only trails the U.S. as it sits in a tie for second in the overall medal standings with the Neutral Paralympic Athletes.
- Para ice hockey: Canada vs. U.S., 11 p.m. ET on Saturday
Canada looks for its first Paralympics gold medal in the sport since the 2006 Torino Games in Italy. The Canadians have dominated the field, outscoring their opponents 42-0 through four games.
The only team left standing in their way is the U.S., who defeated Italy 10-1 in the semifinal match. The Americans are the two-time defending Paralympic champions.
The gold-medal contest is a rematch of the 2017 world para ice hockey championships in which Canada defeated the U.S. by a score of 4-1.
- Alpine skiing: Women's slalom, Mollie Jepsen, Alana Ramsay, 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday
Jepsen and Ramsay can end an already impressive Games on a high note in the women's slalom event in the standing category.
Jepsen has three medals — including a gold in the super combined — while Ramsay has a pair of bronze medals.
Erin Latimer, Frederique Turgeon, and Mel Pemble are also in competition.
- Cross-country skiing: Mark Arendz, Natalie Wilkie, Brian McKeever 9 p.m. ET on Saturday
Arendz can win his sixth medal of the Games in the 4x2.5-kilometre mixed relay event. He'll be joined by teen sensation Wilkie, Emily Young, and Chris Klebl.
In what may be McKeever's Paralympics swan song, he'll compete for another medal alongside Collin Cameron in the 4x2.5K open relay event.
- Closing ceremony, 7 a.m. ET on Sunday
Arendz was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.
The 28-year-old from Hartsville, P.E.I., is the most decorated Canadian Paralympian at this year's Games winning five medals, including an elusive gold in biathlon.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.