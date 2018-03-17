What to watch today at the Paralympics: March 17-18

Canada closes out a historic Paralympic Winter Games on Sunday in Pyeongchang, South Korea and is guaranteed to add to its record medal haul of 24.

Canada is ensured another medal in para ice hockey and will be very much in the hunt in the last alpine and cross-country skiing events of the Paralympics.

Entering the final day of competition, Canada only trails the U.S. as it sits in a tie for second in the overall medal standings with the Neutral Paralympic Athletes.

Para ice hockey: Canada vs. U.S., 11 p.m. ET on Saturday

Canada looks for its first Paralympics gold medal in the sport since the 2006 Torino Games in Italy. The Canadians have dominated the field, outscoring their opponents 42-0 through four games.

Canada bounced South Korea 7-0 in the para ice hockey semifinals and move on to their first final since winning gold at the 2006 Paralympics in Turin. 0:45

The only team left standing in their way is the U.S., who defeated Italy 10-1 in the semifinal match. The Americans are the two-time defending Paralympic champions.

Nikko Landeros finished with four points, while Brody Roybal had two goals and two assists, as the United States thumped Italy 10-1 in the para ice hockey semifinals. The Americans will meet Canada in the gold-medal game. 1:05

The gold-medal contest is a rematch of the 2017 world para ice hockey championships in which Canada defeated the U.S. by a score of 4-1.

Alpine skiing: Women's slalom, Mollie Jepsen, Alana Ramsay, 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday

Jepsen and Ramsay can end an already impressive Games on a high note in the women's slalom event in the standing category.

Jepsen has three medals — including a gold in the super combined — while Ramsay has a pair of bronze medals.

Mollie Jepsen of West Vancouver won her first career Paralympic gold medal, while making her debut in the women's super combined standing event. 1:12

Erin Latimer, Frederique Turgeon, and Mel Pemble are also in competition.

Cross-country skiing: Mark Arendz, Natalie Wilkie, Brian McKeever 9 p.m. ET on Saturday

Arendz can win his sixth medal of the Games in the 4x2.5-kilometre mixed relay event. He'll be joined by teen sensation Wilkie, Emily Young, and Chris Klebl.

Wilkie and Young spoke with CBC's Josh Dueck after capturing gold and bronze in the women's 7.5km classic. 1:37

In what may be McKeever's Paralympics swan song, he'll compete for another medal alongside Collin Cameron in the 4x2.5K open relay event.

McKeever spoke with CBC's Josh Dueck after winning gold in the men's 10km classic and touched on how important team work is to success. 2:43

Closing ceremony, 7 a.m. ET on Sunday

Arendz was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

Arendz caught up with CBC's Josh Dueck to talk about the conditions of the track and how he's been able to succeed in Pyeongchang 1:21

The 28-year-old from Hartsville, P.E.I., is the most decorated Canadian Paralympian at this year's Games winning five medals, including an elusive gold in biathlon.