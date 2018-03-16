What to watch today at the Paralympics: March 16-17

A trio of medals in biathlon from Mark Arendz, Brittany Hudak, and Collin Cameron pushed Canada's total to 19.

With the Canadian para ice hockey team having secured a spot in the gold-medal game, Canada is guaranteed it's best-ever finish at a Paralympic Winter Games surpassing the 19 medals won in Vancouver.

Medals will be awarded in alpine skiing, wheelchair curling, and cross-country skiing — all of which Canada is expected to contend for the podium.

Alpine skiing: Men's slalom, Mac Marcoux, Alexis Guimond, 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday

Marcoux and guide Jack Leitch go for their third medal of the Games in the visually impaired category. The 20-year-old from Sault Ste-Marie, Ont., opened the Paralympics with a gold in the downhill and added a bronze in the giant slalom.

CBC Sports' Josh Dueck interviewed Sault Ste-Marie, Ontario's Mac Marcoux and his guide Jack Leitch, after the duo won bronze in the men's para alpine giant slalom visually impaired event. 1:13

Marcoux won gold four years ago in Sochi, Russia in the slalom event.

Guimond looks to add another medal in the standing category (9:20 p.m. ET). Earlier in the Games, the 18-year-old picked up a bronze in the giant slalom event. Braydon Luscombe and Kirk Schornstein are also competing.

CBC Sports' Josh Dueck spoke with 18-year-old Alexis Guimond from Gatineau, Quebec after he won a bronze medal in the men's para alpine giant slalom standing event. 1:28

Kurt Oatway and Alex Cairns lead Canada's medal hopes in the sitting category (10:10 p.m. ET). Oatway already has a gold from the super-G competition.

CBC Sports' Josh Dueck spoke with Kurt Oatway after he took gold in the para alpine men's super-G sitting race 1:05

Wheelchair curling, Canada vs. Korea, 8:35 p.m. ET on Friday

Canada's heartbreaking 4-3 loss to China in the semifinal guarantees a new Paralympic champion. Since its inception in 2006, a Canadian team had won every gold medal.

China scored a single in the eighth and final end to beat Canada 4-3. It marks the first time a Canadian rink won't win Paralympic wheelchair curling gold. 2:44

Mark Ideson's rink looks to regroup against the hosts South Korea, who were defeated 8-6 by Norway in the other semifinal.

Controversy erupted in the seventh end of the Canada-China wheelchair curling semifinal. After Canada burned a Chinese stone, Chinese skip Wang Haitao opted to keep the stone in the house. 7:43

In their only previous meeting, South Korea defeated Canada 7-5 in the round robin.

Cross-country skiing, Brian McKeever, Mark Arendz, Brittany Hudak, 9 p.m. ET on Friday

McKeever can add another accomplishment to his resume in the men's 10-kilometre classic style event in the visually impaired category. Should the 38-year-old top the field once again, he would complete the "triple treble" — a sweep of all three individual men's cross-country events for the third consecutive Winter Paralympics.

Brian McKeever from Canmore, Alta. made history at PyeongChang 2018 when he become Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian. 1:10

Arendz is coming off his fourth medal of the Games, finally capturing the elusive gold in the men's 15-km biathlon race in the standing category. The 28-year-old is the lone Canadian competing in the men's 10K classic style event (9:15 p.m. ET).

CBC Sports' Lauren Woolstencroft spoke with an excited Mark Arendz (who was briefly joined by his ski coach Robin McKeever) after Arendz won gold in the men's biathlon 15 km standing race. 1:29

Hudak leads a trio of Canadians in the women's 7.5-km classic style competition in the standing category (10:45 p.m. ET). The 24-year-old captured bronze in the 12.5-km biathlon race.

CBC Sports' Lauren Woolstencroft spoke with 24-year-old Prince Albert, Saskatchewan native Brittany Hudak, after she claimed bronze in the women's biathlon 12.5 km standing race. 1:56

Hudak will be joined in competition by teammates Emily Young and Natalie Wilke.

Two-time medallist Collin Cameron is among six Canadians competing in the men's 7.5-km race in the sitting category (11:40 p.m. ET). The 29-year-old won both of his medals in biathlon and has a pair of top-five finishes in cross-country.

Chris Klebl, Derek Zaplotinsky, Ethan Hess, Sebastien Fortier, and Yves Bourque are also competing in the 7.5-km event.

Cindy Ouellet is the only Canadian competing in the women's 5K race in the sitting category (11:55 p.m. ET). The 29-year-old is making her Winter Paralympic debut after having competed in three previous Summer Games in wheelchair basketball.

More than 600 hours of coverage

Broadcasts of the Games, which run March 9-18, will be available daily on CBC and Radio-Canada with live streams hosted on the CBC Sports app, as well as CBC.ca/sports/paralympics and Radio-Canada.ca/Jeuxparalympiques.

Daily coverage of the 10-day event on CBC will total 38 hours, with live reporting from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Canadians will also be able to keep track of the athletes through highlights shown Monday to Friday between 4 p.m and 6 p.m.