What to watch today at the Paralympics: March 13-14

Canada added three more medals to bring its total count to 10 at the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Medals will be up for grabs in the men's slalom and cross-country skiing while Canada also looks to move closer to locking up a semifinal spot in wheelchair curling.

​ Canadians to watch:​​​

Cross-country skiing, Brian McKeever, Mark Arendz, Collin Cameron, 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday

Cameron leads a group of six Canadians in the men's sprint competition in the sitting category. Earlier in the Games, the Sudbury, Ont., native won bronze in biathlon in the men's 7.5-kilometre sitting sprint.

Cameron spoke about winning bronze in the men's sitting 7.5km biathlon, just 3 years after picking up the sport. 0:51

Chris Klebl, Derek Zaplotinsky, Ethan Hess, Sebastien Fortier, and Yves Bourque are also competing in the sitting category.

Cindy Ouellet looks to improve on her performance in the women's sprint competition in the sitting category (9:25 p.m. ET) after failing to finish in the 12K race. The 29-year-old is making her Winter Paralympic debut after having competed in three previous Summer Games in wheelchair basketball.

Arendz looks for his third medal of the Games in the men's sprint classic style in the standing category (9:48 p.m. ET). The Hartsville, P.E.I., native will surpass his total from Sochi with another podium finish.

CBC Sports' Josh Dueck spoke with Hartsville, P.E.I. native Mark Arendz after he matched his performance at the 2014 Sochi Paralympics by claiming bronze in the biathlon men's 12.5-kilometre standing biathlon, to go along with his silver medals in the 7.5 km event. 1:19

Brittany Hudak, Emily Young, and Natalie Wilkie will compete in the women's sprint class style in the standing category (10:07 p.m. ET). Hudak finished fifth in the 10K biathlon.

Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian is back on the hunt for more medals. McKeever will go for his 15th career medal in the men's sprint classic style in the visually impaired category (10:24 p.m. ET).

McKeever's gold medal in the men's visually impaired 20km cross-country skiing event gave him 14 career Paralympic medals, the most in Canadian history. 1:13

Alpine skiing: Men's slalom, Mac Marcoux, Kurt Oatway 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native has failed to finish his last two events after winning gold in the men's downhill race in the visually impaired category.

Marcoux and guide Jack Leith spoke with CBC's Lauren Woolstencroft after falling during the Super-G portion of the super combined race. 1:04

Marcoux's fortunes could change in the slalom competition where he's the defending champion.

Alexis Guimond, Braydon Luscombe, and Kirk Schornstein look for their first medal of the Games in the standing category (9:30 p.m. ET). Guimond's best result came in the downhill competition where he was fourth.

Oatway looks to bounce back after failing to finish the first run of the men's super combined. The 34-year-old already has a gold in the super-G.

Kurt Oatway explains how he used para-alpine skiing to regain some semblance of his former self and reclaim who he was before his injury 2:19

Oatway and Alex Cairns of Squamish, B.C. will compete in the sitting category (10:30 p.m. ET).

Wheelchair curling, Canada vs. Neutral Paralympic Athletes, 1:35 a.m ET on Wednesday (2nd match 6:35 a.m ET vs. Slovakia)

Canada got back on track with a pair of come-from-behind wins against China and the U.S. Mark Ideson's rink currently sits in sole possession of third place with a record of 5-2.

Mark Ideson's Canadian rink rallied to a come-from-behind victory, by stealing a single in the extra end to defeat the United States 6-5 1:32

Canada has four games remaining in the round robin after which the top four teams will qualify for the semifinals. The Neutral Paralympic Athletes are right on the heels of the Canadians with a 4-3 record while the Slovakians are tied for seventh with a 3-4 record.

More than 600 hours of coverage

Broadcasts of the Games, which run March 9-18, will be available daily on CBC and Radio-Canada with live streams hosted on the CBC Sports app, as well as CBC.ca/sports/paralympics and Radio-Canada.ca/Jeuxparalympiques.

Daily coverage of the 10-day event on CBC will total 38 hours, with live reporting from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Canadians will also be able to keep track of the athletes through highlights shown Monday to Friday between 4 p.m and 6 p.m.