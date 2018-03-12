What to watch today at the Paralympics: March 12-13

Brian McKeever's historic gold-medal performance on the third day of competition brought Canada's medal count to seven at the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Alpine skiers and biathletes return to action where more medals will be up for grabs while round-robin play continues in wheelchair curling.

​ Canadians to watch:​​​

Wheelchair curling, Canada vs. China, 8:35 p.m ET on Monday (2nd match 6:35 a.m ET on Tuesday vs. U.S.)

Canada dropped both of its matches to drop to 3-2. Mark Ideson's Canadian rink was unable to recover from an early deficit in a 7-5 loss to hosts South Korea and struggled in an 8-1 loss against Great Britain.

Aileen Nelson's rink from Great Britain blew out Mark Ideson's Canadian rink 8-1, sending Canada to a second straight defeat 1:36

Canada will be in tough against an undefeated Chinese squad (5-0) but have a chance to right the ship against a struggling American team (1-4).

Alpine skiing: Men's and women's super combined, Alana Ramsay, Mollie Jepsen, Mac Marcoux, 9:05 p.m. ET on Monday

Ramsay and Jepsen look to add another medal in the women's standing category. Ramsay won bronze in the super-G while Jepsen's bronze in the downhill was Canada's first medal of the Games.

The 18-year-old won bronze in the women's downhill standing event with a time of 1:34.60 seconds. 2:14

Erin Latimer, Frederique Turgeon, and Mel Pemble round out the Canadian contingent in the women's standing category.

Marcoux is the lone Canuck competing in the men's visually impaired category (10:15 p.m. ET). The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., native already captured gold in the downhill race but looks to rebound after failing to finish the super-G competition.

After losing most of his eyesight to a degenerative disease at the age of 8, Mac Marcoux transitioned to a new sport in downhill skiing 2:20

Alexis Guimond leads a trio of Canadians in the men's standing category (10:50 p.m. ET). The Gatineau, Que., native had Canada's best result in the men's downhill with a fourth-place finish. Other Canadians competing include Braydon Luscombe and Kirk Schornstein.

Kurt Oatway goes for gold once again in the men's sitting category (11:25 p.m. ET). The 34-year-old topped the field in the men's super-G to capture his first Paralympic medal.

The 34-year-old finished in a time of 1:25.83 to win his first ever Paralympic medal 2:15

Biathlon: Men's 12.5-kilometre, women's 10K, Collin Cameron, Emily Young, Mark Arendz, 9:55 p.m. ET on Monday

Cameron leads the Canadian contingent in the sitting category. The Sudbury, Ont., native claimed bronze in the men's 7.5-km sitting sprint. It was the first biathlon medal in international competition for the 29-year-old, and the first by a Canadian in a sitting biathlon event in Paralympic history.

Cameron spoke about winning bronze in the men's sitting 7.5km biathlon, just 3 years after picking up the sport. 0:51

Cameron will compete against fellow Canadians Derek Zaplotinsky and Sebastien Fortier.

Young and Hudak will race for the medals in the standing category (11:30 p.m. ET). Young was seventh in the 6K standing sprint while was eighth.

Arendz is the only Canadian in the standing category (11:50 p.m. ET). The Hartsville, P.E.I., native already has a silver from the 7.5K sprint and can equal his total from Sochi with another podium finish.

Despite suffering a gruesome farming injury when he was 7-years-old, Mark Arendz remained active on the farm and in sports, and is now participating in his third Paralympic Games. 2:24

More than 600 hours of coverage

Broadcasts of the Games, which run March 9-18, will be available daily on CBC and Radio-Canada with live streams hosted on the CBC Sports app, as well as CBC.ca/sports/paralympics and Radio-Canada.ca/Jeuxparalympiques.

Daily coverage of the 10-day event on CBC will total 38 hours, with live reporting from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Canadians will also be able to keep track of the athletes through highlights shown Monday to Friday between 4 p.m and 6 p.m.