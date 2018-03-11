What to watch today at the Paralympics: March 11-12

Canada added two more medals on the second day of competition to bring their total to six at the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Medals will be awarded in snowboard cross and cross-country skiing while round-robin play continues in para ice hockey and wheelchair curling.

​ Canadians to watch:​​​

Cross-country skiing: Men's and women's freestyle, Brian McKeever, Mark Arendz, Emily Young, 9 p.m. on Sunday​

Arendz goes for his second medal of the Games in the men's 20-kilometre freestyle in the standing category. The three-time Paralympian captured silver in the men's biathlon 7.5K standing sprint.

Mark Arendz is a two-time Paralympic medallist, world cup and world champion biathlon skier, but despite all of his success, he is still in search of the perfect race. 1:39

McKeever goes for a history-making 14th medal in the men's 20-km freestyle in the visually impaired category (9:25 p.m. ET), where he's the two-time defending Paralympic champion. The 38-year-old will become Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian with another medal.

Brian McKeever always dreamed of making it to the Olympics. However, after losing his eyesight, he took a new path to the Paralympics, and is now on the verge of becoming Canada's most decorated winter Paralympian. 1:43

McKeever is also seeking his 11th Paralympic title in the category but will face tough opposition from 2017-18 World Cup champion Zebastian Modin.

Young looks to build on a seventh-place finish in the women's biathlon 6-km standing sprint. The Kelowna, B.C., native will compete in the women's 15-km freestyle in the standing category (11:15 p.m. ET) against fellow Canadians Brittany Hudak and Natalie Wilkie.

Wilkie is the youngest athlete on Canada's Paralympic team.

Para snowboard cross, Michelle Salt, Curt Minard, Alex Massie 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday

Salt competed in the sport's Olympic debut in Sochi where she finished ninth. The Calgary native is competing in the women's lower limb (LL-1) impaired category while Sandrine Hamel of Saint-Sauveur-des-Monts, Que. will compete in the women's LL-2 impaired category.

Snowboarder Michelle Salt enjoys nothing more than tackling a new challenge. So when she lost her leg in a motorcycle accident, rather than lamenting the loss, she embraced the challenge. 1:16

Minard leads Canada's medal hopes in the men's upper limb impaired category (10:12 p.m. ET). The Weyburn, Sask., native was the 2016 national champion and finished third at last December's para snowboard cross test event in Pyeongchang.

Karina Leblanc sits down with Para Snowboarder Curt Minard. 7:40

Andrew Genge of Oshawa, Ont. will also compete in the category against Minard.

Massie is among a trio of Canadians competing in the men's LL-2 impaired category (11:12 p.m. ET). Since joining the national team in 2014, the Barrie, Ont., native has been a model of consistency with multiple World Cup and X Games podiums.

Massie reflects on the multiple efforts to save his foot, and the moment he knew it couldn't be saved. 1:21

Colton Liddle of Wawa, Ont. and John Leslie of Arnprior, Ont., will also compete against Massie.

Wheelchair curling, Canada vs. South Korea, 8:35 p.m ET on Sunday (2nd match 6:35 a.m on Monday vs. Great Britain)

After coasting through their first two draws, Mark Ideson's Canadian rink had some work to do in order to remain undefeated.

Down 4-0 to Sweden after two ends, Canada scored eight unanswered to take the draw 8-4.

Watch as Canadian skip Mark Ideson scores 4 in the 3rd end, as Canada rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat Sweden in wheelchair curling. 1:00

Next up for Ideson's rink are the hosts South Korea followed by Great Britain (6:35 a.m. ET).

Para ice hockey, Canada vs. Norway, 2:30 a.m. ET on Monday

Canada continued its dominance on the ice with another double-digit victory. Ben Delaney's hat trick along with four assists led Canada to a 10-0 victory over Italy.

Teenagers Liam Hickey and James Dunn each netted two goals in the rout as Canada has outscored their opponents 27-0 through two games.

Ben Delaney scored a hat-trick, including two shorthanded goals, and added an assist, as Canada beat up on Italy 10-0 0:53

Hickey is no stranger to the big stage. He won silver for Canada in wheelchair basketball at the Parapan American Games in Toronto and later made his Summer Paralympics debut at the 2016 Games in Rio.

Canada has already secured a semifinal berth and will conclude the preliminary round against Norway.

More than 600 hours of coverage

Broadcasts of the Games, which run March 9-18, will be available daily on CBC and Radio-Canada with live streams hosted on the CBC Sports app, as well as CBC.ca/sports/paralympics and Radio-Canada.ca/Jeuxparalympiques.

Daily coverage of the 10-day event on CBC will total 38 hours, with live reporting from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Canadians will also be able to keep track of the athletes through highlights shown Monday to Friday between 4 p.m and 6 p.m.