What to watch today at the Paralympics: March 10-11

Canada looks to build on its four-medal performance on the second day of competition at the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Medals will be awarded in super-G and cross-country skiing while round-robin play continues in para ice hockey and wheelchair curling.

​ Canadians to watch:​​

Alpine skiing: Men's and women's super-G, Mac Marcoux, Mollie Jepsen, 7:25 p.m. ET on Saturday

Marcoux, along with guide Jack Leitch, go for their second medal in as many days after winning Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in the visually impaired men's downhill race.

The Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. native took gold in the men's visually impaired downhill event with a blazing time of 1:23.93 seconds 1:21

Alexis Guimond will compete in men's standing (7:52 p.m. ET). He finished just off the podium in fourth in the downhill sitting race. The Gatineau, Que., native will compete against fellow Canadians Braydon Luscombe and Kirk Schornstein.

Kurt Oatway is the lone Canuck competing in men's sitting (8:32 p.m. ET) and was eighth in the downhill competition.

Jepsen leads the Canadian contingent in the women's standing category (9:32 p.m. ET). The Whistler, B.C., native began Canada's medal haul as she took bronze in the downhill standing event.

The 18-year-old won bronze in the women's downhill standing event with a time of 1:34.60 seconds. 2:14

The other Canadians competing in women's standing are Calgary's Alana Ramsay, who finished fourth in yesterday's downhill, Erin Latimer, Mel Pemble, and Frederique Turgeon.

Cross-country skiing, Collin Cameron, 8 p.m. ET on Saturday

​Cameron is one of six Canadians competing in the men's 15-kilometre race in the sitting category. The Sudbury, Ont., native won bronze in biathlon in the men's 7.5K sitting sprint. The medal was the first by a Canadian in a sitting biathlon event in Paralympic history.

Cameron kick started his Paralympic career with a bang, winning bronze in the men's 7.5km sitting biathlon with a time of 23:59.00. 0:52

Other Canadians competing include Chris Klebl, Derek Zaplotinsky, Ethan Hess, Sebastien Fortier, and Yves Bourque.

Cindy Ouellet is the lone Canuck competing in the women's 12K race (9:15 p.m. ET) in the sitting category. The 29-year-old is making her Winter Paralympic debut after having competed in three previous Summer Games in wheelchair basketball.

Wheelchair curling, Canada vs. Sweden, 12:35 a.m ET on Sunday

Mark Ideson's Canadian rink is off to a 2-0 start after dominant victories over Switzerland and Norway on the first day of competition.

After opening with a deuce, Mark Ideson's Canadian rink stole their next 8 points en route to a 10-1 win over Norway, to improve their record to 2-0. 1:12

After defeating Switzerland 8-0 in six ends in its opening draw, Team Canada went on to rout Norway, the reigning world champions, 10-1.

Mark Ideson's Canadian rink scored two in the first end, and stole the rest of their points in an 8-0 win over Switzerland, in the opening draw of the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympics. 1:34

Canada has won gold at each Games since wheelchair curling's introduction at the Torino Games in Italy in 2006.

Para ice hockey, Canada vs. Italy, 6 a.m. ET on Sunday

Canada's quest for gold began with a resounding 17-0 victory over Sweden.

Assistant captain Tyler McGregor led the way with four goals as the Canucks outshot the Swedes 45-2.

Tyler McGregor scored four goals as Canada humiliated Sweden 17-0, in their opening para ice hockey game at the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games 3:32

Canada is the reigning world champion but seeks its first Paralympic gold medal since Torino.

More than 600 hours of coverage

Broadcasts of the Games, which run March 9-18, will be available daily on CBC and Radio-Canada with live streams hosted on the CBC Sports app, as well as CBC.ca/sports/paralympics and Radio-Canada.ca/Jeuxparalympiques.

Daily coverage of the 10-day event on CBC will total 38 hours, with live reporting from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Canadians will also be able to keep track of the athletes through highlights shown Monday to Friday between 4 p.m and 6 p.m.