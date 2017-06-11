Canada struggled to find its offence and fell behind early at the men's under-23 world wheelchair basketball championship, losing 70-38 to Turkey on Sunday.

Ben Moronchuk led Canada (2-2) with 14 points on just 5-of-25 shooting. He entered the contest as the tournament's top scorer, averaging 34 points per-game. Liam Hickey added 12 points.

Enes Bulut had a game-high 31 points and 12 rebounds for undefeated Turkey (4-0). Ahmet Efeturk chipped in with 14 points and 14 boards.

Canada shot just 24 per cent overall, compared to 49 per cent for Turkey, en route to its lowest-scoring production through four preliminary-round games.

The Canadians were held to just four points in the first quarter, going 7:03 between its two baskets, and trailed 37-16 at halftime.

"I thought we were nervous when we came out and it definitely showed. We missed some shots early again. All week our game plan was having a good start and we didn't have that good start. It takes a while for us to get our momentum rolling," said Canadian coach Darrell Nordell.

Canada's final round-robin game at the 12-nation tournament is Monday against Brazil (0-3). The Canadians won back-to-back gold medals in 1997 and 2001, but haven't reached the podium since. Germany captured gold at the last U23 world championship in 2013 while Canada finished sixth.