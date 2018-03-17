Journey to Paralympics shouldn't include financial or accessibility obstacles

Sport is expensive. It's no secret the rising cost of sport makes participation impossible for many Canadian families. But within the Paralympic community, the cost of sport isn't the only preventative obstacle, access is an additional burden.

"Our experience has been positive, not just because we have the ability to pay money out of our pocket, but in Calgary there is a growing number of opportunities," shared Mark Staratt.

Mark's son Alex is a smart, passionate nine-year-old boy with rare genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy. It prevents him from walking but hasn't extinguished his love of sport, especially the Calgary Flames. This winter, he played both sledge hockey, cross-country skied and made his acting debut. You'd recognize him as the young boy from Canadian Tire's emotional Olympic spot, where the dad builds his son a sled to play hockey.

"I'm likely biased on the positive side because for us, the adaptation has always been there. We live in a community that has resources. But not all families have the same access. Those kids need to be connected to some of the amazing resources and funds that exist."

CPC recognizes need to break down barriers

Seemingly, overcoming physical obstacles is only a part of a para-athlete journey. Enabling access and breaking down financial barriers is something the Canadian Paralympic Committee recognizes as instrumental to continued high-performance success.

"Our partners provide incredible support and leadership in supporting access and inclusion for sport and physical activity," said Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) CEO Karen O'Neill. "Without them, we wouldn't be seeing the results we are here in Pyeongchang. Canadian Tire is a great example, they instituted an employment program that allows para athletes to balance work and training and also provide incredible and much needed support at the community level to ensure all children have the opportunity to participate in sport and physical activity."

For a kid like Alex, sport has been a platform for inclusivity. His dream is to play for the Calgary Flames and having never been told that any goal is out of reach, he doesn't define himself by his limitation.

It's a vision that motivated Canadian Tire to expand their partnership with the CPC.

'Alex's vision of the world excites me'

"The last estimate had as few as three per cent of the 4.4 million Canadians living with a disability participating in regular physical activity," said Scott Fraser, president of Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities. "Through Play Finds A Way, the dedicated $5 million over the next five years to the Parasport Jumpstart Fund will help remove the barriers to participation by providing funds for registration, equipment and/or transportation."

The Paralympians we've witnessed have overcome seemingly insurmountable odds in their pursuit of greatness. Those odds shouldn't have to include access to sport and a means for participation.

As Staratt aptly stated "Alex's vision of the world excites me. He and his friends expect a country that ensures where ever you are, and whatever your disability, you have access to sport. We need to share that message."