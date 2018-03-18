Canada wraps up best-ever Winter Paralympics at Pyeongchang closing ceremony
Para nordic star Mark Arendz leads Canadian contingent as flag-bearer
Para nordic star Mark Arendz leads the way at the Pyeongchang closing ceremony starting Sunday at 6 a.m. ET as the Canadian contingent celebrates its best-ever Winter Paralympics performance.
Click on the video player below for described video.
Arendz won five individual medals in as many events at the Games and added a cross-country mixed relay silver for his sixth in Pyeongchang.
"This is an absolute honour and a privilege to receive the flag from my teammate, mentor and hero Brian McKeever [who carried the flag in the opening ceremony] to lead a record-setting group of Canadian athletes," Arendz said in a press release.
"I hope the next generation of young Canadians see me carrying that flag in and are inspired the same way I was to chase their dreams."
Canada set a new national Paralympic record with 28 medals in Pyeongchang, eclipsing the previous best of 19 from the 2010 Games in Vancouver. Canadian Paralympians earned eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze in South Korea.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.