Canada wraps up best-ever Winter Paralympics at Pyeongchang closing ceremony

Para nordic star Mark Arendz leads the way at the Pyeongchang closing ceremony starting Sunday at 6 a.m. ET as the Canadian contingent celebrates its best-ever Winter Paralympics performance.

Click on the video player below for described video.

Watch CBC's closing ceremony coverage of the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea with descriptive video. 0:00

Arendz won five individual medals in as many events at the Games and added a cross-country mixed relay silver for his sixth in Pyeongchang.

"This is an absolute honour and a privilege to receive the flag from my teammate, mentor and hero Brian McKeever [who carried the flag in the opening ceremony] to lead a record-setting group of Canadian athletes," Arendz said in a press release.

"I hope the next generation of young Canadians see me carrying that flag in and are inspired the same way I was to chase their dreams."

Canada set a new national Paralympic record with 28 medals in Pyeongchang, eclipsing the previous best of 19 from the 2010 Games in Vancouver. Canadian Paralympians earned eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze in South Korea.