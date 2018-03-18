Paralympic wake-up: Day 9 news you might have missed from the Games
Overtime heartbreak in hockey, more skiing hardware
Canada wrapped up its most successful Winter Paralympics with four medals on the last day of competition to bring the country's total to 28 — eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze. However, the last of those medals was a silver one following an overtime loss to the United States in the para ice hockey gold-medal game.
Here's a quick recap of all the important Paralympic news you might have missed overnight from Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Hockey heartbreak for Canada
The Canadians were 37 seconds away from their first para ice hockey gold in 12 years before U.S. forward Declan Farmer tied it up. The goal was the first one Canada conceded in Pyeongchang, and it came shortly after Rob Armstrong hit the post on an empty net attempt.
Farmer later scored the overtime winner to secure a Paralympic three-peat for the Americans and force Canada to settle for silver.
More cross-country hardware
Canada's cross-country relay teams won silver and bronze on the last day of competition at the Paralympics.
Closing ceremony flag-bearer Mark Arendz anchored the mixed relay team to a silver medal in the 4x2.5-kilometre race.
The 28-year-old from Hartsville, P.E.I., now has six medals in as many events at the 2018 Winter Games to break Lauren Woolstencroft's Canadian single Winter Games record of five medals — all gold — won at Vancouver in 2010.
Arendz was joined on the podium by multi-medallist Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm, B.C., Emily Young of Kelowna, B.C., and Chris Klebl of Canmore, Alta.
Later, veteran Paralympian Brian McKeever of Canmore and Collin Cameron of Sudbury, Ont., came back to capture bronze in the open relay. McKeever raced with guide Russell Kennedy.
Jepsen skis to 4th medal
Mollie Jepsen earned her fourth medal of these Games with a silver in the women's slalom standing event.
The 18-year-old from West Vancouver posted the second-fastest times in both runs to add to her medal haul; Jepsen previously won super combined gold and a pair of bronze medals in the downhill and giant slalom events.
What's coming up on Sunday?
Mark Arendz leads Canada into the closing ceremony, marking the conclusion of the 2018 Paralympics. CBC will stream the closing ceremony live on Sunday at 6 a.m. ET at CBCSports.ca and on the CBC Sports app. Described video will also be offered for the ceremony.
