Paralympic wake-up: Day 8 news you might have missed from the Games
Canada sets new national record with 24 medals
Canadian Paralympians set a new national single-Games record of 24 medals on the strength of a five-medal day which included a pair of cross-country golds and a curling bronze. The previous record of 19 was set at Vancouver 2010.
Here's a quick recap of all the important Paralympic news you might have missed overnight from Pyeongchang, South Korea, and what's to come later today.
Cross-country excellence
Brian McKeever was on to something when he said Canada has "superpower" potential in cross-country. The 38-year-old from Canmore, Alta., won gold in the men's 10-kilometre visually impaired event to complete a rare "triple treble" — sweeping all three individual men's cross-country events for the third consecutive Winter Paralympics.
McKeever's victory with guide Graham Nishikawa established a new national Paralympic medal record for Canada, but he wasn't the only Canadian to claim cross-country gold on Day 8 of the Games.
Natalie Wilkie, the youngest member of Canada's Paralympic contingent, took top spot in the women's 7.5 km standing event to earn her first-career gold. The 17-year-old from Salmon Arm, B.C., won her first medal earlier in the week with a bronze performance in the sprint event.
Mark Arendz earned his fifth medal in as many events with a bronze in the men's 10 km standing race, while Emily Young captured bronze in the women's standing event for her first-career Paralympic medal.
Canada wins emotional curling bronze
The Canadian wheelchair curling rink successfully regrouped to win bronze against host South Korea following a contentious semifinal loss to eventual champion China. But it was the scene after the game — teary-eyed team members celebrating with an ecstatic group of family and friends — that may be the most memorable part.
"We're just all a family," lead Marie Wright said. "Our families became a family and on the ice we were just like a family. It's going to be hard to go back home."
Marcoux shy of slalom podium
Canadian para alpine skier Mac Marcoux had a strong second run in the men's slalom visually impaired event, but finished in fourth place in a competitive field.
Marcoux and guide Jack Leitch won downhill gold and giant slalom bronze earlier at these Games.
What's coming up on Saturday?
Canadian athletes have several medal opportunities on the final day of competition.
Alpine skiing
Mollie Jepsen and Alana Ramsay look to add to their medal hauls in the women's slalom. All classes begin competing with the first run at 8:30 p.m. ET, followed by the second at 11:30 p.m. ET.
Cross-country skiing
Canada is fielding two star-studded relay teams to close out the para nordic events in Pyeongchang. Natalie Wilkie, Emily Young, Chris Klebl and Mark Arendz will compete in the 4x2.5 km mixed relay at 9 p.m. ET, while Collin Cameron and Brian McKeever will ski in the 4x2.5 km open relay at 10 p.m. ET.
Hockey
Canada and the United States compete for para ice hockey gold at 11 p.m. ET. The Canadians are looking to win their first Paralympic title since 2006, while the Americans can earn their third-consecutive crown with a win.
