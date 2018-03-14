Paralympic wake-up: Day 5 news you might have missed from the Games
Brian McKeever's gold headlines 6-medal day for Canada
Canada had a dominant day at the Winter Paralympics, claiming another six medals — headlined by Brian McKeever's 12th career gold — to bring the country's total to 16 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Meanwhile on the curling sheets, the Canadian rink keeps finding ways to rally.
Here's a quick recap of all the important Paralympic news you might have missed overnight and what's to come later today.
'Superpower' potential in cross-country?
Brian McKeever thinks Canada is well on its way to that elite level. The 15-time Paralympic medallist has reason to be optimistic; in addition to his gold in the men's 1.5-kilometre visually impaired sprint, Canadians Mark Arendz and Natalie Wilkie earned their first-ever cross-country medals, with both taking home bronze.
Arendz was involved in a "nerve-racking" photo finish that saw the biathlon star tie for third with Finland's Ilkka Tuomisto and both receive medals.
Alpine skiing success
It's not just Canada's cross-country skiers who are raking in medals. A trio of Canadian alpine skiers — Mollie Jepsen, Mac Marcoux and Alexis Guimond — won giant slaom bronze in their respective disciplines.
The bronze was Guimond's first-career Paralympic podium, while Jepsen added to her super combined gold and super-G bronze from earlier at these Games; Marcoux and guide Jack Leitch earned downhill gold on the first day of competition, but Marcoux crashed out in his next two events.
Canada's late-game magic continues
Mark Ideson's rink rallied for another comeback win — this time against the Neutral Paralympic Athletes — to inch closer to a spot in the semifinals with just three games left in the round robin.
It's been a total team effort on the ice so far from Ideson, Ina Forrest, Dennis Thiessen and "superwoman" Marie Wright, with alternate James Anseeuw supporting from the sidelines.
Canada takes on Slovakia next at 6:35 a.m. ET, followed by Germany this evening at 8:35 p.m. ET and Finland on Thursday at 1:35 a.m. ET.
What's coming up on Wednesday?
Other than Canada's remaining curling draws, para ice hockey is the main event today.
Canada takes on South Korea in the semifinals tonight at 11 p.m. ET. The Canadians committed to a demanding fitness-first system in order to capture the country's first Paralympic gold since 2006, and the results on the ice so far speak for themselves; the team outscored its opponents 35-0 in group play.
The United States continues its quest for a third-straight Paralympic title when it takes on Italy in the other semifinal on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET.
