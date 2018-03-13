Paralympic wake-up: Day 4 news you might have missed from the Games

It was another banner day for Canadian Paralympians, who earned three medals — including Mollie Jepsen's first-ever para alpine gold — at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. That brings the country's total to 10 at these Paralympics so far.

Here's a quick recap of all the important Paralympic news you might have missed overnight and what's to come later today.

Canada succeeds in super combined

Jepsen and fellow Canadian Alana Ramsay entered the slalom half of the alpine super combined in second and third place, respectively, after the super-G portion. Ramsay nailed her run to guarantee a spot on the podium, and Jepsen followed with a blistering sub-minute performance to take home gold.

Jepsen used a strong slalom run to leapfrog Andrea Rothfuss of Germany for the gold medal in the women's super combined. 1:44

While Jepsen and Ramsay earned gold and bronze, respectively, Canada's other alpine medallists from earlier at the Games didn't fare as well.

Super-G sitting champ Kurt Oatway didn't finish after landing outside the gate during the super-G run of the super combined, while downhill winner Mac Marcoux crashed in the super-G component of the visually impaired event.

Marcoux and guide Jack Leith spoke with CBC's Lauren Woolstencroft after falling during the Super-G portion of the super combined race. 1:04

Marcoux and guide Jack Leitch started the Games strong, but the 20-year-old from Sault Ste-Marie, Ont., hasn't finished in his last two events.

Arendz medals again — but still craves gold

Mark Arendz is quickly building an impressive biathlon resume, earning bronze in the 12.5-kilometre biathlon for his fourth-career Paralympic podium and second medal in Pyeongchang. But he won't be satisfied until he captures Canada's first-ever biathlon gold, and he's willing to take risks to achieve that goal.

Arendz earned his second medal of the 2018 Paralympics, winning bronze in the men's 12.5-kilometre standing biathlon 2:07

The 28-year-old from Hartsville, P.E.I., previously said he wants to be "one of the best" Paralympians. The fiercely determined competitor still has one more biathlon left, the 15 km event on Thursday at 11 p.m. ET.

Canadian curlers bounce back

The defending Paralympic wheelchair curling champions have regained their form following a pair of losses. Canada rallied from a 5-1 deficit against China to win 8-5 in its early game, and takes on the United States at 6:35 a.m. ET.

After falling behind 5-1, Canada scored 7 unanswered points, highlighted a steal of 4 in the 6th end, to hand China their first loss of the Paralympics 8-5. 2:09

You can brush up on the rules of the sport here.

What's coming up on Tuesday?

Here's a look at today's events featuring Canadian competitors.

Alpine skiing

The men's and women's giant slalom events get underway at 8:30 p.m. ET, giving Jepsen and Ramsay a chance to add to their medal hauls and offering Marcoux and Oatway opportunities to get back on track. The second run continues on Wednesday at 1 a.m. ET.

Eight-time para alpine champion Lauren Woolstencroft, who's at the Games as part of CBC's broadcast crew, thinks the timing of the Paralympics should be changed to improve exposure.

Cross-country skiing

Already Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian, Brian McKeever continues his quest for a cross-country "triple-treble" when he competes in the sprint classic. All men's and women's classes begin qualifications at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the semifinals and finals at 11:30 p.m. ET.