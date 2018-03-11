Paralympic wake-up: Day 2 news you might have missed from the Games

Skip Mark Ideson keyed a comeback for Canada's wheelchair curling team and the Canadian para ice hockey team cruised to another blowout, while a pair of Calgarians added to the country's medal haul at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Here's a quick recap of all the important Paralympic news you might have missed overnight and what's to come later today.

Double digits (again)

Canada's quest for Paralympic hockey supremacy continued with another offensive clinic, gliding to a 10-0 win over Italy.

Ben Delaney netted a hat trick, while teen titans Liam Hickey and James Dunn both scored twice. Tyler McGregor, Adam Dixon and Dom Cozzolino also scored for Canada.

Another one!<br><br>🇨🇦 2 - 0 🇮🇹 <br><br>A breakaway goal for Adam Dixon, who now has 8 points in 2 games <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paralympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paralympics</a><a href="https://t.co/2CU2f01CUj">https://t.co/2CU2f01CUj</a> <a href="https://t.co/o77fxw87sD">pic.twitter.com/o77fxw87sD</a> —@cbcsports

The Canadians close out pool play against Norway on Monday at 2:30 a.m. ET.

Canada completes curling comeback

After gliding through their first two games, the Canadians had to deal with some early pressure from Sweden. The rink found itself in a 4-0 hole after two ends, but Ideson remained calm in the third, scoring four to even the score and spark a rally,

Watch as Canadian skip Mark Ideson scores 4 in the 3rd end, as Canada rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat Sweden in wheelchair curling. 1:00

Canada proceeded to play mistake-free for the rest of the match while Swedish skip Viljo Pettersson Dahl faltered with the hammer. Ideson stole singles in the fourth and fifth ends, adding two more in the eighth to bring the final score to 8-4.

Up next for the 3-0 Canadians is an 8:35 p.m. ET date with hosts South Korea.

More alpine medals for Canada

Calgary para alpine skiers Kurt Oatway and Alana Ramsay continued Canada's para alpine success on Day 2 of the Games. Oatway, 34, was golden in the men's super-G sitting race in a time of one minute 25.83 seconds to earn his first Paralympic medal.

The 34-year-old finished in a time of 1:25.83 to win his first ever Paralympic medal 2:15

"It's hard to explain how good I feel right now. [Saturday's] downhill was a big disappointment for me," said Oatway, who was eighth in the downhill. "Coming back and winning the Super G is the best feeling ever. I went from feeling super low to feeling super high. It's amazing."

Earlier in the women's standing super-G, Ramsay also reached the podium for the first time with a bronze. The 23-year-old finished behind France's Marie Bochet and Germany's Andrea Rothfuss.

The Calgary native reached the podium by clocking in at a time of 1:35.20 in the women's standing Super-G 1:46

The pair of Canadian medals brought the country's total to six through two days of competition; four of those medals have come in the para alpine discipline.

What's coming up on Sunday?

Canada's para ice hockey team takes on Italy this morning, with both teams looking to improve to 2-0. Live coverage of the game can be found here.

Here's a look at the other events featuring Canadian competitors:

Cross-country skiing

Canadian flag-bearer Brian McKeever can claim sole possession of the title of Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian with a medal in the men's 20-kilometre visually impaired event.

The 38-year-old is currently tied with para alpine skier Lana Spreeman with 13; McKeever owns 10 cross-country golds, two silvers and a biathlon bronze and will ski with guide Graham Nishikawa.

Canada's Emily Young and Natalie Wilkie compete in the women's 15 km standing event. Cross-country competition begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Snowboard cross

Men's and women's snowboard cross gets underway at 9:30 p.m. ET featuring several Canadians.

Michelle Salt and Sandrine Hamel compete in the women's events, while John Leslie, Alex Massie, Andrew Genge, Curt Minard and Colton Liddle compete on the men's side.