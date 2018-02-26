Canada sending 55 athletes to Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang

Canada is sending a total of 55 athletes to the upcoming Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

On Monday, the Canadian Paralympic Committee made the official announcement of the athletes selected to represent the country at the 2018 Games from March 9-18.

The team will be led by chef de mission Todd Nicholson, a three-time Paralympic medallist in Para ice hockey. In addition, 16 coaches and 26 support staff will join the athletes.

Canada will be represented in all five Paralympic Winter Games disciplines.

Eighteen members of the team are previous medal winners, including cross-country skier Brian McKeever, who has 13 medals in his collection.

Wheelchair curler James Anseeuw is the oldest Canadian athlete at 58 while Para hockey player James Dunn is the youngest at 17.

"This is a talented team of strong competitors and we are heading to Pyeongchang looking to be leaders both on and off the field of play," Nicholson said. "We are less than two weeks away now [Monday] from the Games, and we are excited and ready to get started."

Here are the 55 athletes going to Pyeongchang for Canada:

Para alpine

Kirk Schornstein, Spruce Grove, Alta.

Erin Latimer, Toronto

Braydon Luscombe, Duncan, B.C.

Mac Marcoux, Sault Ste-Marie, Ont.

Kurt Oatway, Calgary

Frederique Turgeon, Candiac, Que.

Alana Ramsay, Calgary

Alexis Guimond, Gatineau, Que.

Alex Cairns, Squamish, B.C.

Mel Pemble, Victoria

Mollie Jepsen, West Vancouver, B.C.

Jack Leitch, Calgary

Para ice hockey

Brad Bowden, Orton, Ont.

Billy Bridges, Summerside, P.E.I.

Greg Westlake, Toronto

Steve Arsenault, Spruce Grove, Ont.

Adam Dixon, Midland, Ont.

James Gemmell, Quesnel, B.C.

Corbin Watson, Kingsville, Ont.

Ben Delaney, Ottawa

Dominic Larocque, Quebec City

Tyler McGregor, Forest, Ont.

Liam Hickey, St. John's

Tyrone Henry, Ottawa

Rob Armstrong, Erin, Ont.

Dominic Cozzolino, Mississauga, Ont.

James Dunn, Wallacetown, Ont.

Bryan Sholomicki, Winnipeg

Corbyn Smith, Monkton, Ont.

Para nordic

Brian McKeever, Canmore, Alta.

Cindy Ouellet, Quebec City

Mark Arendz, Hartsville, P.E.I.

Sebastien Fortier, Quebec City

Yves Bourque, Becancour, Que.

Chris Klebl, Canmore, Alta.

Brittany Hudak, Prince Albert, Sask.

Collin Cameron, Sudbury, Ont.

Ethan Hess, Pemberton, B.C.

Natalie Wilkie, Salmon Arm, B.C.

Emily Young, North Vancouver, B.C.

Derek Zaplotinsky, Smoky Lake, Alta.

Russell Kennedy, Canmore, Alta.

Graham Nishikawa, Whitehorse

Para snowboard

John Leslie, Arnprior, Ont.

Michelle Salt, Calgary

Alex Massie, Barrie, Ont.

Andrew Genge, Oshawa, Ont.

Curt Minard, Weyburn, Sask.

Sandrine Hamel, Saint-Sauveur-des-Monts, Que.

Colton Liddle, Wawa, Ont.

Wheelchair curling