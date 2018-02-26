Canada sending 55 athletes to Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang
Canadians will be featured in all 5 Paralympic Winter Games disciplines
Canada is sending a total of 55 athletes to the upcoming Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
On Monday, the Canadian Paralympic Committee made the official announcement of the athletes selected to represent the country at the 2018 Games from March 9-18.
The team will be led by chef de mission Todd Nicholson, a three-time Paralympic medallist in Para ice hockey. In addition, 16 coaches and 26 support staff will join the athletes.
Canada will be represented in all five Paralympic Winter Games disciplines.
Eighteen members of the team are previous medal winners, including cross-country skier Brian McKeever, who has 13 medals in his collection.
Wheelchair curler James Anseeuw is the oldest Canadian athlete at 58 while Para hockey player James Dunn is the youngest at 17.
"This is a talented team of strong competitors and we are heading to Pyeongchang looking to be leaders both on and off the field of play," Nicholson said. "We are less than two weeks away now [Monday] from the Games, and we are excited and ready to get started."
Here are the 55 athletes going to Pyeongchang for Canada:
Para alpine
- Kirk Schornstein, Spruce Grove, Alta.
- Erin Latimer, Toronto
- Braydon Luscombe, Duncan, B.C.
- Mac Marcoux, Sault Ste-Marie, Ont.
- Kurt Oatway, Calgary
- Frederique Turgeon, Candiac, Que.
- Alana Ramsay, Calgary
- Alexis Guimond, Gatineau, Que.
- Alex Cairns, Squamish, B.C.
- Mel Pemble, Victoria
- Mollie Jepsen, West Vancouver, B.C.
- Jack Leitch, Calgary
Para ice hockey
- Brad Bowden, Orton, Ont.
- Billy Bridges, Summerside, P.E.I.
- Greg Westlake, Toronto
- Steve Arsenault, Spruce Grove, Ont.
- Adam Dixon, Midland, Ont.
- James Gemmell, Quesnel, B.C.
- Corbin Watson, Kingsville, Ont.
- Ben Delaney, Ottawa
- Dominic Larocque, Quebec City
- Tyler McGregor, Forest, Ont.
- Liam Hickey, St. John's
- Tyrone Henry, Ottawa
- Rob Armstrong, Erin, Ont.
- Dominic Cozzolino, Mississauga, Ont.
- James Dunn, Wallacetown, Ont.
- Bryan Sholomicki, Winnipeg
- Corbyn Smith, Monkton, Ont.
Para nordic
- Brian McKeever, Canmore, Alta.
- Cindy Ouellet, Quebec City
- Mark Arendz, Hartsville, P.E.I.
- Sebastien Fortier, Quebec City
- Yves Bourque, Becancour, Que.
- Chris Klebl, Canmore, Alta.
- Brittany Hudak, Prince Albert, Sask.
- Collin Cameron, Sudbury, Ont.
- Ethan Hess, Pemberton, B.C.
- Natalie Wilkie, Salmon Arm, B.C.
- Emily Young, North Vancouver, B.C.
- Derek Zaplotinsky, Smoky Lake, Alta.
- Russell Kennedy, Canmore, Alta.
- Graham Nishikawa, Whitehorse
Para snowboard
- John Leslie, Arnprior, Ont.
- Michelle Salt, Calgary
- Alex Massie, Barrie, Ont.
- Andrew Genge, Oshawa, Ont.
- Curt Minard, Weyburn, Sask.
- Sandrine Hamel, Saint-Sauveur-des-Monts, Que.
- Colton Liddle, Wawa, Ont.
Wheelchair curling
- Ina Forrest, Armstrong, B.C.
- Mark Ideson, London, Ont.
- Dennis Thiessen, Sanford, Man.
- James Anseeuw, Oak Bluff, Man.
- Marie Wright, Moose Jaw, Sask.
With files from the Canadian Press
