Quebec City's Nicolas-Guy Turbide broke both an Americas and Canadian record on the final night of competition Wednesday at of the Para-swimming Canadian Open in Toronto.

Turbide's first record on the night at the Pan Am Sports Centre was the SM13 200-metre individual medley Americas record. He bested his own time by over two seconds, touching in at two minutes 15.06 seconds.

"The meet went on, and it got better and better at every event," said Turbide. "I couldn't have asked for anything better tonight by improving my Americans record in the 200 I.M. by even more than two seconds, which is something you don't see often."

The 20-year-old's second race was a Canadian record in the S13 100 freestyle as he broke Brian Hill's record from 1999 with a 56.35.

"It was a great meet for me and a great way to end the season and I know where I have to improve in the next couple of months to be a better swimmer next summer."

Rivard helps make more records fall

Four other records were broken, including Aurelie Rivard of St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que., who took down her own 200 in Americas mark by over a full second, clocking in at 2:28.93.

Jonathan Dieleman, of Richmond Rapids Swim Club, broke a 20-year-old Canadian record in the SM4 150 IM with a 3:17.41. The previous mark of 3:20.59 was set by Garth Harris in 1997.

"It feels great. I've been chasing this record since the Olympic Trials in 2016 so it feels good, a year and a half later, to actually break it by a good amount of time," said Dieleman.

Tammy Cunnington of Red Deer, Alta., broke her own Canadian record in the S4 100 freestyle with a time of1:50.85.

Coach 'hoping to build momentum'

"I'm always looking for a personal best and because I hold the Canadian record for the S4, it's breaking two things at once," said Cunnington. "I was looking to be a little bit faster tonight than I was. I had a really good start and a controlled first 50 but I had a problem with my turn so it cost me a little bit of time."

Sixteen-year-old Abi Tripp also took down a record in the 100 freestyle. The Kingston, Ont., native broke Morgan Bird's S8 record in a time 1:09.07.

"We were hoping to build momentum through the meet and we always want to finish strong and make the last day our best day," said Vince Mikuska, Swimming Canada's Senior Coach, Paralympic Program.

"Tonight we had some really great results so hats off to the swimmers for staying focused, they were still here with an opportunity to compete and they took full advantage of it."