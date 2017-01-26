The medals continue to roll in for Canadian para-alpine skier Mac Marcoux.

The Sault Ste. Marie Ont., native won gold at the para-skiing world championships on Thursday's super-G race in Tarvisio, Italy.

The 19-year-old also took home gold in Wednesday's downhill race with guide Jack Leitch in the visually impaired category.

"I'm super stoked on today," Marcoux said in a release. "It was such a good day and a super fun course. It was nice and fast for super-G and pretty straight."

That's the 2nd #gold for @CDNParalympics at #Tarvisio2017! Well done, @MarcouxBros and guide Jack Leitch on winning the men's VI super-G. pic.twitter.com/TqZlfiUXqA — @ParaAlpine

Marcoux, who changed guides prior to the season to work with Leitch, was thrilled with the team's performance.

"I want to give a huge shout out to Jack for his dedication and perseverance as my guide," he explained. "I'm so pumped to have him on my team."

Ramsay repeats on podium

Alana Ramsay earned her second straight podium finish with a silver medal in super-G in the women's standing category. On Wednesday, the Calgary native recorded her best-ever downhill finish, taking bronze.

"Today was another good day," Ramsay said in the release. "I really felt the need for speed today. I'm really looking forward to the super combined on Saturday and the technical races to come afterwards."

MEDAL ALERT: Alana Ramsay picks up SILVER at the World Para-Alpine Skiing Championships in super-G! 🇨🇦💥🎉

📷: Marcus Hartmann pic.twitter.com/ln3AbMM7RR — @Alpine_Canada

In the men's standing category, Kirk Schornstein just missed the podium finishing fourth, just 1.77 seconds off the lead-time. Schornstein captured his first-ever world championship medal on Wednesday — a silver in downhill.

Some other notable Canadian finishes included Gatineau, Que., native Alexis Guimond, who finished in seventh in the men's standing category. Braydon Luscombe, from Duncan B.C., finished 11th.

Toronto's Erin Latimer also skied to a top-10 finish in the women's standing category, crossing the line in eighth.

Calgary native Kurt Oatway has not raced over the last two days in the sitting category after he broke his left arm in a crash during the second day of downhill training. Oatway will miss the remainder of the season.

The world championships will resume on Saturday with the super-combined event.