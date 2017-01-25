The Canadian para-alpine ski team won three medals at the world championships in Tarvisio, Italy on Wednesday.

Sault Ste. Marie Ont., native Mac Marcoux led the way with a gold medal while Kirk Schornstein captured his first-ever world championship medal, stepping on the podium with silver.

On the women's side, Calgary native Alana Ramsay recorded her best-ever downhill finish to take home the bronze — also her first world championship medal.

Marcoux changed guides to work with Jack Leitch to start the season, and his new partnership is paying off.

"Today was great for Jack and I," Marcoux said in a release. "A gold at World Championships was the top of our goals for the season. I can't describe the amount of excitement from today's win."

WORLD CHAMPION ALERT: @MarcouxBros and Jack Leitch are the downhill World Para-Alpine Skiing Champions 🎈🎉🇨🇦 🥇#paratough CANSkiTeam pic.twitter.com/zSeXNo1GSn — @Alpine_Canada

'Stick to my plan and ski'

Schornstein credited his silver-medal performance to a good training run on Tuesday as well as controlling his nerves.

"I was pretty nervous to start the day to be honest," he said in the release. "I managed to stay calm, stick to my plan and ski. I've been waiting for a very long time and I'm glad I found what I need to get on the podium."

MEDAL ALERT: @KirkSchornstein picks up 🥈silver in downhill at the World Para-Alpine Skiing Championships! 👍🏽⛷#CANSkiTeam pic.twitter.com/PE68e8s2WN — @Alpine_Canada

Ramsay, who registered her first-ever podium finish last season, is looking forward to the next event.

"I'm happy that I was able to put down a good run today," the bronze medallist said. "I will be bringing that motivation into the races yet to come."

MEDAL ALERT: @ramsay_alana skis to 🥉bronze in the World Para-Alpine Skiing Championships in downhill 👏🏼🎉🎈🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/p2qrwegz2c — @Alpine_Canada

Some other notable Canadian finishes Wednesday included Toronto native Erin Latimer (sixth), 17-year-old Alexis Guimond (ninth) and Braydon Luscombe (10th).

The world championship resumes on Thursday with the super-G event.