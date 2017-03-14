Mark Arendz is getting a good feel for success in Pyeongchang.

The Hartsville, P.E.I. native finished on the podium for the third straight time at the para-nordic test event Tuesday at the site of next year's Paralympics in South Korea.

Arendz won the silver medal in less than ideal conditions in the men's 15-kilometre standing race with a time of 53 minutes and 49.8 seconds.

Mark Arendz, left, finished on the podium for the third straight time. (Cross Country Ski de fond Canada)

"Today proved to be quite a slog with heavy snowflakes making an already slow course slower in the first two laps," Arendz said in a news release. "I dug myself a large hole by missing the first shot. That forced me to work much harder for the remainder of the race, trying to make up for that early mistake. I tried to stay consistent on the course, and bit-by-bit I made up some time to eventually take second."

The 26-year-old was perfect in shooting for his final three bouts on the range.

Full of confidence

With medals in all distances in both biathlon and cross-country skiing, Arendz is feeling as he approaches a potential third Paralympics and the possibility of adding to the two medals he won from the Sochi Games.

"Leaving a venue where you have had success definitely makes it easier to return," Arendz said. "It does give you the confidence that you can succeed again, and confirms you have the attributes that will be required to succeed at a particular venue."

Derek Zaplotinsky, of Smokey Lake, Alta., finished 12th in the men's 15km sit-skiing race after missing three shots, clocking a time of 1:00:02.8.

Brittany Hudak, of Prince Albert, Sask., had her best race in the women's 12.5km standing classification. The 23-year-old finished just off the podium in fourth with a time of 50:54.9.