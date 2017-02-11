Canada's Mark Arendz struck gold on the opening day of the 2017 world para-nordic ski world championships, winning the men's 7.5-kilometre standing biathlon race on Saturday in Finsterau, Germany.
The two-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I. enjoyed a perfect day of skiing and in his four rounds of shooting on the range to clock a golden time of 30 minutes and 39.3 seconds.
"I have left the last few world championships wanting more, especially after my success in Sochi, so there has been a lot of work to get this," Arendz said. "To accomplish this in my first race is a huge confidence boost as I head into the rest of the week. It is a fantastic way to kick off the week."
It was just the second world championship title for the 26-year-old, and first podium at the premiere international race in a non-Paralympic year in three years. Arendz won a gold in a biathlon sprint race, along with two bronze in 2013.
"The biggest change for me has come from my approach to shooting," Arendz said. "My new [shooting] coach has really brought my shooting back to the level that it once was. I was repeating too many bad habits, so the key was to rebuild the shooting from the ground up. Today, I proved the shooting is once again back on top.
"Shooting clean at major events is key. I controlled what I could on the range. On the course, I worked on areas where I am stronger and held a consistent pace."
Arendz finished 25 seconds ahead of the silver-medal winner from France, Benjamin Davlet, who stopped the clock at 31:14.3 after missing two shots on the range. Grygorii Vovchynskyi, of the Ukraine, was third with a time of 31:22.8.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.