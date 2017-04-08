Montreal's Marc-Andre Fabien was elected the new president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee on Saturday as the athletic organization held its annual general meeting.

Fabien takes over from Dr. Gaetan Tardif, who was president the past four years. A seasoned lawyer, Fabien is a senior partner at Fasken Martineau and has been with the firm since 1982. He has been involved in Paralympic sport for over 20 years as a fundraiser, board member, fan and supporter.

"The Canadian Paralympic Committee is at a turning point," said Fabien. "As an organization, CPC and its member sports need to work together even more closely to achieve the following goals: increase the recognition of Para sports, develop the grassroots level, bring and organize international Para sport events to Canada, and reduce dependence on Government funding through becoming closer to the business community."

Vancouver's Gail Hamamoto was named the new vice-president.

Also elected were seven directors of the board. They are Rem Langan (Toronto), Ellen Waxman (Toronto), Robert Fenton (Calgary), Andrea Carey (Victoria), Rick Baker (Kemptville, Ont.), Tyler Mosher (Whistler, B.C.) and Dr. Lindsay Bradley (Ottawa).

Fenton, Mosher and Bradley are new to the board, while Langan, Waxman, Carey and Baker are returning members.

All will serve four-year terms, from 2017 to 2021.