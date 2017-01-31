Canada's Mac Marcoux claimed a fourth gold medal and the slalom title at the 2017 world para-alpine skiing championships in Tarvisio, Italy.

The 19-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., skied to a gold medal in slalom on Tuesday in the men's visually impaired category. He recorded the two fastest visually impaired runs for his fifth podium of the world championship.

WORLD CHAMP ALERT: These boys deserve a break after winning their FOURTH World Champ title. GOLD in slalom 🎉👏🏼💥#day17feels pic.twitter.com/WC4yf4xUfx — @Alpine_Canada

Skiing with guide Jack Leitch, Marcoux won gold in giant slalom on Monday and also took the top prize in the downhill and super-G events earlier on.

"We are super stoked to walk away with five world champs medals," Marcoux said in a release. "It's been a long couple weeks in Tarvisio, but we couldn't be happier with the outcome! I wouldn't have been able to do it without Jack Leitch and my head coach Jean-Sébastien Labrie. We have an awesome team!"

Marcoux won silver in the super combined event on Saturday to bring his medal total to five.

The Canadian team finished the world championships with 11 medals — the second most for the five-day tournament.

"We are extremely proud of the team's performance," Labrie said in a release. "We are impressed with how our top athletes were able to perform under pressure."

In the women's standing category, Calgary native Alana Ramsay was the top Canadian on Tuesday, finishing fifth. Toronto's Erin Latimer placed eighth in the slalom race.

On the men's side, Kirk Schornstein posted another top-ten finish, crossing the line in sixth. Braydon Luscombe was 13th.