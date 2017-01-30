Canadian skier Mac Marcoux picked up his third gold and fourth overall medal at the World Para-Alpine Skiing Championships with a win in the men's visually-impaired category in Monday's giant slalom.
The 19-year-old Marcoux, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., teamed with Calgary guide Jack Leitch for his first technical gold medal of the championships.
He won gold in the downhill and super-G events and silver in the super combined earlier in Tarvisio.
"The race means a lot since we've been struggling with tech for a while and it feels great to lay two great runs down back-to-back," Marcoux said. "Jack was on point with his line coming into the final pitch to set us up with a solid run that was good enough for first place. I couldn't be more excited and we're pumped for the slalom tomorrow."
Canada also earned a pair of bronze medals Monday, with Calgary's Alana Ramsay finishing third in the women's standing category and Alexis Guimond of Mont-Tremblant, Que., taking third in men's standing.
Canada has 10 total medals entering Tuesday's final day of competition.
