Jason Dunkerley has added a silver to Canada's medal total at the world para athletics championships.
Dunkerley raced to a time of four minutes 13.67 seconds at London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Friday to place second in the T11 1,500-metre event. Kenya's Mushai Kimani took gold in 4:11.54.
Silver for Jason Dunkerley and Jeremie Venne in the men's T11 1500-metre final!!! 🥈🥈
@AthleticsCanada
The Ottawa native is the fifth Canadian to earn a medal at the worlds, raising Canada's overall total to seven. — three gold, one silver, three bronze.
Time for Jason and Jeremie to go for 1500-metre gold.
@AthleticsCanada
Brent Lakatos of Dorval, Que., has won all three gold medals for Canada in London while Guillaume Ouellette of Victoriaville, Que., Calgary's Alister McQueen and Ness Murby of Salt Spring Island, B.C., have each picked up a bronze.
Canada's seven medals are good for 14th in the total count. China leads the way with 54 while the United States is second with 42.
Also on Thursday, Austin Smeenk of Oakville, Ont., came fifth in the T34 200 with a time of 28.57 seconds. Tunisia's Walid Ktila clocked 27.14 for gold.
