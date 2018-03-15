Canada advances to gold-medal game in para ice hockey

Canada's para ice hockey team advanced to the gold-medal game at the 2018 Winter Paralympics with a convincing 7-0 win over host South Korea.

Tyler McGregor and Billy Bridges both scored twice, with Liam Hickey, Dom Cozzolino and captain Greg Westlake rounding out the score sheet. Canada hasn't won Paralympic gold since the 2006 Games in Torino.

Canada bounced South Korea 7-0 in the para ice hockey semifinals and move on to their first final since winning gold at the 2006 Paralympics in Turin. 0:45

Canada will face the winner of the United States-Italy semifinal, which gets underway on Thursday at 7 a.m. ET; the Americans are the two-time defending Paralympic champions.

The gold-medal game will take place Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.

The win also extends Canada's shutout streak at these Paralympics to four games; during that stretch, the Canadians outscored their opponents 42-0. Corbin Watson got the start in net against South Korea, with Dominic Larocque relieving him to start the third period.

Westlake, Bridges and Brad Bowden are the only remaining players from the gold-winning squad from 2006. Current chef de mission Todd Nicholson captained that team. The current captain sees a lot of similarities between the current roster and the one that won it all.

"That same hunger is back," Westlate told CBC Sports before the Games. "I want to get a gold medal for a lot of these guys, I know they deserve it."