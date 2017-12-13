Canada's Emily Young won a silver medal at the season-opening Para-nordic World Cup on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old skied to a second-place finish in the 15-kilometre classic-ski race on the Canmore Nordic Centre layout.

"I was hoping for a medal. I knew I could fight for third. I wasn't expecting to finish much higher, but you never know. Anything can happen," said Young. "That was home-field advantage today. I train on a lot of these hills so I know how they hurt."

The former wrestling athlete from Vancouver finished in 47 minutes 33 seconds. Ekaterina Rumyantseva won gold in 47:00.6 while Anna Milenina was third at 47:42.3.

It was the third medal in as many races for Young. She also claimed bronze in both the sprint and middle-distance races.

Emily Young makes it 3 medals in as many races @ParanordicCan World Cup adding a 🥈 in Long Distance Standing 15k!! 🌟🇨🇦💪 #amazingwoman #gocanadago #RoadToPyeongchang @MackenzieInvest pic.twitter.com/cdCRqRyUnM — @cccski

Canadian teenager Natalie Wilkie, 18 months removed from an accident in woodshop class that resulted in an impairment to her left hand, skied to a fourth-place finish.

Competing in her first 15-kilometre distance race, the 16-year-old from Salmon Arm, B.C., posted a time of 48:12.0.