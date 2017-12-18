Emily Young wins bronze in 10-km pursuit at Para-nordic World Cup
Vancouver resident battles back to capture 4th biathlon 3rd place medal
Emily Young rounded out the season-opening Para-nordic World Cup race by claiming her fourth bronze medal, finishing third in the women's 10-kilometre biathlon pursuit on Sunday in Canmore, Alta.
The 26-year-old Vancouver resident missed two shots in her four rounds of shooting to clock a time of 38:02.4.
"I'm happy it's done. The stress is over. I don't have to shoot anymore," said Young. "Overall it was pretty good. I had to ski hard to make up for the couple I missed, but it's good practice to have to sprint in a longer distance race."
Starting 4.01 back from the leader based on Saturday's sprint, the battle was on to catch the front runners in the first career pursuit race for the fourth-year member of Canada's Para-nordic squad.
"I haven't raced that many biathlon races. My focus has been on cross country so it's just range procedure and learning how to shoot clean in a race situation," said Young.
Neutral Athlete, Ekaterina Rumyantseva won the gold with a time of 35:06.5 while Anna Milenina, also a Neutral Athlete, skied to the silver in 37:43.3.
