Day 1 coverage of the 2018 Paralympics in Pyeongchang

CBC and Radio-Canada will offer more than 600 hours of coverage of the Paralympics. Broadcasts of the Games, which run March 9 to 18, will be available daily on CBC and Radio-Canada with live streams hosted on the CBC Sports app, as well as CBC.ca/sports/paralympics and Radio-Canada.ca/Jeuxparalympiques.

Broadcast partners Sportsnet and AMI-tv will also offer coverage of the competitions.

Daily coverage of the 10-day event on CBC will total 38 hours, with live reporting from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Canadians will also be able to keep track of the athletes through highlights shown Monday to Friday between 4 p.m and 6 p.m.

Described video will be offered on all of CBC broadcasts and online streams of the same coverage.