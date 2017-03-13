Canadian sit-skier Collin Cameron captured his first victory on the Para-Nordic World Cup circuit at the 2018 Paralympic venue in PyeongChang, Korea on Monday.

The 28-year-old bolted out of the gate in the final, skiing near the front of the pack en route to winning gold after an impressive final 100 metres that saw him pass American Dan Cnossen for the victory.

"It's amazing. It is the best feeling of my life," said Cameron, who secured his spot in the head-to-head heats with the third fastest qualifying time. "It's nice to see my hard work in training, and experience from my last two sprint races this year, pay off with a victory here in Pyeongchang."

The Sudbury, Ont., native was motivated after what he feels was a missed opportunity at the world championships last month, where he finished just off the podium in fourth in the sprint event.

"I definitely built up a lot of confidence from my previous results in this event," added Cameron. "Utilizing everything I have learned in those races to race smarter, and faster, it all paid off today."

Competing in just his second year on the national team, Cameron's coaches credit his background as a former sledge hockey player for his smooth transition, noting his ability to handle the sled.

"The coaching and support I have had around me since I started this sport late in 2015 is the key to my quick development for sure, but I think also my eagerness to learn from every training session and each race has been important," said Cameron.

Other Canadian results in the men's sit-skiing race included: Chris Klebl, of Canmore, Alta., finished ninth; Yves Bourque, of Becancour, Que., was 23rd; while Ethan Hess, of Pemberton, B.C., placed 24th.

Louis Fortin, of Levis, Que., finished 18th in the men's standing cross-country ski race.

Young earns silver

Canada's medal haul continued in the women's standing division.

Emily Young had a season-best performance, finishing in second place in the women's standing division to earn the silver medal. (Cross-Country Ski de fond Canada)

Vancouver's Emily Young had her best race of the season, winning the silver medal.

Qualifying for the heats in fourth place, the 26-year-old Young cruised through the semifinals.

In the finals, Young crossed the line in third place, but was elevated to the silver medal when a Ukraine skier was relegated for a false start.

Brittany Hudak, of Prince Albert, Sask., narrowly missed the finals, finishing seventh overall. Ottawa's Caroline Bisson finished 11th.