CBC/Radio-Canada offer 600-plus hours of Paralympic coverage

CBC and Radio-Canada will offer more than 600 hours of coverage of the Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, where Canada's 55 athletes will go for gold.

Broadcasts of the Games, which run March 9 to 18, will be available daily on CBC and Radio-Canada with live streams hosted on the CBC Sports app, as well as CBC.ca/sports/paralympics and Radio-Canada.ca/Jeuxparalympiques.

"As Canada's Paralympic network, we are dedicated to providing extensive, in-depth coverage of the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games across multiple platforms to keep audiences at home informed of and engaged in our athletes' journeys and their peak moments of success, to be celebrated by all Canadians," Greg Stremlaw, executive director, CBC Sports and general manager, Olympics, said in a news release.

Broadcast partners Sportsnet and AMI-tv will also offer coverage of the competitions.

The festivities begin Friday with the opening ceremony at 5:30 a.m. ET with a pre-show hosted by Andi Petrillo and 19-time Paralympic medallist Stephanie Dixon. Scott Russell, who is coming off his 14th Olympics, will be reporting on location. A primetime broadcast will also re-air on CBC at 8 p.m.

Daily coverage of the 10-day event on CBC will total 38 hours, with live reporting from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Canadians will also be able to keep track of the athletes through highlights shown Monday to Friday between 4 p.m and 6 p.m.

An additional 300 hours of live streams, across all six sports — alpine skiing, para ice hockey, cross-country skiing, biathlon, para snowboarding and wheelchair curling – will be available at CBC.ca/sports/paralympics and the CBC Sports app.

Described video will be offered on all of CBC broadcasts and online streams of the same coverage.