CBC's afternoon coverage of the 2018 Paralympics in Pyeongchang

Click on the video player above to watch CBC Sports' afternoon coverage of the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games from Pyeongchang, South Korea.

For described video, click on the video player below.

Watch CBC's day 2 morning coverage of the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. With Described Video. 0:00

CBC and Radio-Canada will offer more than 600 hours of coverage of the Paralympics. Broadcasts of the Games, which run March 9 to 18, will be available daily on CBC and Radio-Canada with live streams hosted on the CBC Sports app, as well as CBC.ca/sports/paralympics and Radio-Canada.ca/Jeuxparalympiques.

Broadcast partners Sportsnet and AMI-tv will also offer coverage of the competitions.

Daily coverage of the 10-day event on CBC will total 38 hours, with live reporting from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.

Canadians will also be able to keep track of the athletes through highlights shown Monday to Friday between 4 p.m and 6 p.m.

Described video will be offered on all of CBC broadcasts and online streams of the same coverage.