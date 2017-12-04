Greg Westlake scored twice during a six-goal second period and added three assists as Canada downed South Korea 9-3 on Monday night at the World Sledge Hockey Challenge.

Tyler McGregor had two goals and two assists for the Canadians, who improved to 2-0 at the tournament. Brad Bowden and Dominic Cozzolino also struck twice while James Dunn scored on the power play.

"To start, we were really quiet, not communicating and [South Korea] jumped," Westlake said. "In the second, I think you saw the shape we're in take over, plus momentum. We had two, three, four shifts in a row where we got goals and that kind of finished the game there."

Young Sung Kim, Seung Hwan Jung and Min Su Han found the back of the net for South Korea (0-2).

Dominic Larocque made seven saves for the win in net. Jae Woong Lee started for the South Koreans and turned away 13-of-20 shots through two periods before giving way to Man Gyun Yu, who made 10 saves in relief.

Canada gets the day off on Tuesday before facing three-time defending tournament champion United States on Wednesday night.

The U.S. shut out Italy 10-0 in Monday's other game.