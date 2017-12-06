Brody Roybal had two goals and an assist as the United States secured first place in the preliminary round with a 5-2 victory over Canada on Wednesday at the World Sledge Hockey Challenge.

Josh Misiewicz scored once and added two helpers while Kevin McKee and Declan Farmer also chipped in for the Americans (3-0), who are the three-time defending champions.

Billy Bridges, from Summerside, P.E.I., struck twice for Canada (2-1).

Steve Cash made 20 saves for the win in net. Corbin Watson started for the Canadians and allowed four goals on 11 shots through 30 minutes before giving way to Dominic Larocque. Larocque stopped both shots he faced in relief.

The U.S. has won 18 consecutive games at the World Sledge Hockey Challenge with its last defeat coming against the Canadians in 2013.

The Americans face Italy in Thursday's semifinals while Canada takes on South Korea. The South Koreans edged Italy 3-2 in a shootout earlier Wednesday.