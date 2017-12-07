Canada will play for gold at the World Sledge Hockey Challenge after crushing South Korea 8-0 in the semifinals on Thursday in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

The Canadians will meet the U.S. for gold on Saturday (3 p.m. ET). The Americans defeated Italy 5-1 in their semifinal.

Liam Hickey of St. John's, N.L., sealed Canada's win early, scoring three goals in the first period. Wallacetown, Ont.'s James Dunn added two, while Antoine Lehoux (Thetford Mines, Que.), Greg Westlake (Oakville, Ont.) and Bryan Sholomicki (Winnipeg, Man.) added singles.

Canada has won six World Challenge championships, but none since 2013. The U.S. are the defending champions. South Korea and Italy play for bronze Saturday at noon ET.