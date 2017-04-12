Tyler McGregor two goals and two assists to lead Canada to a 9-0 win over Norway in its opening game Wednesday at the 2017 IPC world para-hockey championship in Gangeung, South Korea.
McGregor opened the scoring just 30 seconds into the game as Canada took a 6-0 lead into the first intermission.
"We were fortunate to get off to a great start," McGregor said. "I think part of that is due to the fact that we've had a week here, had a lot of time to settle in, had quite a few good practices here. We just built off an early lead and continued that throughout the game, and hopefully [we'll continue that] throughout the week."
Liam Hickey had a goal and three assists for Canada, while captain Greg Westlake had two goals and an assist.
Kevin Sorley, Ben Delaney, Adam Dixon and Billy Bridges had Canada's other goals.
"We were unselfish and played a structured game — set a high pace from the start of the game to the finish," Canada head coach Ken Babey said.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.