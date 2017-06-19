Canada's Patrick Jarvis is running for president of the International Paralympic Committee.
The 58-year-old from Calgary is up against Brazil's Andrew Parsons, Denmark's John Petersson and China's Haidi Zang, the IPC said Monday in a release.
Member countries will vote Sept. 8 at the IPC's general assembly in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., on the successor to Sir Philip Craven of Britain.
Jarvis has served two terms on the IPC's board.
The former middle distance runner competed in the 1992 Paralympics in Barcelona in the 800 and 1,500 metres.
Jarvis was the Canadian team's chef de mission at the 1998 Winter Paralympics in Nagano, Japan.
He was also the Canadian Paralympic Committee's president from 1998 to 2006.
Canada's Bob Steadward was the IPC's first president from 1989 to 2001.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.