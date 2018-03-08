Canada announces flag-bearer for Paralympics opening ceremony

Team Canada will announce its flag-bearer for the opening ceremony of the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, this morning.

CBC and Radio-Canada will offer more than 600 hours of coverage of the Games, where Canada's 55 athletes will go for gold.

Broadcasts of the Games, which run March 9 to 18, will be available daily on CBC and Radio-Canada with live streams hosted on the CBC Sports app, as well as CBC.ca/sports/paralympics and ici.radio-canada.ca/jeux-paralympiques/

The festivities begin Friday with the opening ceremony at 5:30 a.m. ET with a pre-show hosted by Andi Petrillo and 19-time Paralympic medallist Stephanie Dixon. Scott Russell, who is coming off his 14th Olympics, will be reporting on location. A prime-time broadcast will also re-air on CBC at 8 p.m.

An additional 300 hours of live streams, across all six sports — alpine skiing, para ice hockey, cross-country skiing, biathlon, para snowboarding and wheelchair curling – will be available at CBC.ca/sports/paralympics and the CBC Sports app.

Described video will be offered on all of CBC broadcasts and online streams of the same coverage.