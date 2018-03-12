Canadian roundup: Brian McKeever becomes Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian

Brian McKeever became Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian with his record 14th medal on Monday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The 38-year-old of Canmore, Alta., raced to his third straight Paralympic title in the men's cross-country 20-kilometre visually impaired freestyle event in a time of 46 minutes 02.4 seconds alongside his guide Graham Nishikawa. It was also McKeever's 11th Paralympic gold medal.

CONFIRMED <br><br>Brian McKeever takes top spot<br><br>It's his 14th Paralympic medal and 11th gold 🇨🇦🥇 <a href="https://t.co/3RE70ihpGh">pic.twitter.com/3RE70ihpGh</a> —@cbcsports

McKeever surpassed para alpine skier Lana Spreeman, who won 13 medals in her five Paralympic appearances.

Brian McKeever always dreamed of making it to the Olympics. However, after losing his eyesight, he took a new path to the Paralympics, and is now on the verge of becoming Canada's most decorated winter Paralympian. 1:43

Earlier this week, McKeever led the Canadian contingent as the flag-bearer for the opening ceremony in his fifth Games.

He'll look to improve on his medal total on Wednesday in the 1.5K sprint.

Canadian curlers suffer 1st loss

In a battle of undefeated wheelchair curling teams, Canada's rally from an early 4-1 deficit against South Korea fell short. The three-time defending Paralympic champions ultimately suffered a 7-5 loss.

The Canadians are now 3-1, while the host nation improved to 4-0.

Korea improves to 4-0 in the tournament<br><br>Canada drops to 3-1<br><br>Still plenty of wheelchair curling to be played: <a href="https://t.co/yNsFOTKWjE">https://t.co/yNsFOTKWjE</a> <a href="https://t.co/y0Y6tEQ8dI">pic.twitter.com/y0Y6tEQ8dI</a> —@cbcsports

They'll face Norway in their second match of the day on Monday at 2:25 a.m. ET.