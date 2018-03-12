Canadian roundup: Brian McKeever becomes Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian
Canmore, Alta., cross-country skier earns record 14th medal
Brian McKeever became Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian with his record 14th medal on Monday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The 38-year-old of Canmore, Alta., raced to his third straight Paralympic title in the men's cross-country 20-kilometre visually impaired freestyle event in a time of 46 minutes 02.4 seconds alongside his guide Graham Nishikawa. It was also McKeever's 11th Paralympic gold medal.
CONFIRMED <br><br>Brian McKeever takes top spot<br><br>It's his 14th Paralympic medal and 11th gold 🇨🇦🥇 <a href="https://t.co/3RE70ihpGh">pic.twitter.com/3RE70ihpGh</a>—@cbcsports
McKeever surpassed para alpine skier Lana Spreeman, who won 13 medals in her five Paralympic appearances.
Earlier this week, McKeever led the Canadian contingent as the flag-bearer for the opening ceremony in his fifth Games.
He'll look to improve on his medal total on Wednesday in the 1.5K sprint.
Canadian curlers suffer 1st loss
In a battle of undefeated wheelchair curling teams, Canada's rally from an early 4-1 deficit against South Korea fell short. The three-time defending Paralympic champions ultimately suffered a 7-5 loss.
The Canadians are now 3-1, while the host nation improved to 4-0.
Korea improves to 4-0 in the tournament<br><br>Canada drops to 3-1<br><br>Still plenty of wheelchair curling to be played: <a href="https://t.co/yNsFOTKWjE">https://t.co/yNsFOTKWjE</a> <a href="https://t.co/y0Y6tEQ8dI">pic.twitter.com/y0Y6tEQ8dI</a>—@cbcsports
They'll face Norway in their second match of the day on Monday at 2:25 a.m. ET.
