Canadian roundup: Brian McKeever becomes Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian

Brian McKeever became Canada’s most decorated Winter Paralympian with his record 14th medal on Monday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Canmore, Alta., cross-country skier earns record 14th medal

Canada's Brian Mckeever, pictured above at the 2014 Paralympic Games in Sochi, earned his 14th Paralympic medal on Monday in Pyeongchang to become the most decorated Canadian Winter Paralympian. (Dmitry Lovetsky/The Canadian Press)
The 38-year-old of Canmore, Alta., raced to his third straight Paralympic title in the men's cross-country 20-kilometre visually impaired freestyle event in a time of 46 minutes 02.4 seconds alongside his guide Graham Nishikawa. It was also McKeever's 11th Paralympic gold medal.

McKeever surpassed para alpine skier Lana Spreeman, who won 13 medals in her five Paralympic appearances. 

Earlier this week, McKeever led the Canadian contingent as the flag-bearer for the opening ceremony in his fifth Games.

He'll look to improve on his medal total on Wednesday in the 1.5K sprint.

Canadian curlers suffer 1st loss

In a battle of undefeated wheelchair curling teams, Canada's rally from an early 4-1 deficit against South Korea fell short. The three-time defending Paralympic champions ultimately suffered a 7-5 loss. 

The Canadians are now 3-1, while the host nation improved to 4-0. 

They'll face Norway in their second match of the day on Monday at 2:25 a.m. ET. 

