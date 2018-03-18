Skip to Main Content
Canadian roundup: Cross-country mixed relay team adds silver to medal haul

Canadian roundup: Cross-country mixed relay team adds silver to medal haul

Canada's cross-country mixed relay team won silver on Sunday in Pyeongchang, South Korea to push the country's Winter Games record to 25 medals.

Mark Arendz earns 6th medal in as many events in Pyeongchang

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Mark Arendz reacts after finishing the cross-country mixed relay on Sunday in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press)
comments

Canada's cross-country mixed relay team won silver on Sunday in Pyeongchang, South Korea to push the country's Winter Games record to 25 medals. 

In the anchor position, Mark Arendz of Hartsville, P.E.I., made up a lot of ground to move Canada up from fourth to second in the 4x2.5-kilometre race. 

The 28-year-old now has six medals in as many events at the 2018 Winter Games to break Lauren Woolstencroft's Canadian single Winter Games record of five medals — all gold — won at Vancouver in 2010. 

Arendz was joined on the podium alongside multi-medallist Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm, B.C., Emily Young of Kelowna, B.C., and Chris Klebl of Canmore, Alta.

Ukraine was first with a time of 24 minutes 31.9 seconds and Germany rounded out the podium. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us