Canadian roundup: Cross-country mixed relay team adds silver to medal haul

Canada's cross-country mixed relay team won silver on Sunday in Pyeongchang, South Korea to push the country's Winter Games record to 25 medals.

In the anchor position, Mark Arendz of Hartsville, P.E.I., made up a lot of ground to move Canada up from fourth to second in the 4x2.5-kilometre race.

The 28-year-old now has six medals in as many events at the 2018 Winter Games to break Lauren Woolstencroft's Canadian single Winter Games record of five medals — all gold — won at Vancouver in 2010.

HISTORIC <br><br>With that remarkable surge in mixed relay and silver medal... Canada’s <a href="https://twitter.com/markarendz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@markarendz</a> sets the Canadian Winter Paralympic record with 6 medals at one Games. <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCAlerts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCAlerts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNews</a> —@Devin_Heroux

Arendz was joined on the podium alongside multi-medallist Natalie Wilkie of Salmon Arm, B.C., Emily Young of Kelowna, B.C., and Chris Klebl of Canmore, Alta.

Ukraine was first with a time of 24 minutes 31.9 seconds and Germany rounded out the podium.