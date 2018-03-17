Canadian Paralympic roundup: McKeever clinches country's best-ever Games performance
Brian McKeever won a historic Paralympic gold medal for Canada on Saturday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The 38-year-old of Canmore, Alta., raced to a rare "triple treble" — sweeping all three individual men's cross-country events for the third consecutive Winter Paralympics.
McKeever's victory in the men's visually impaired 10-kilometre classic pushed Canada's medal total to 20, breaking the previous record of 19 medals won at Vancouver 2010.
The five-time Paralympian and his guide Graham Nishikawa won in a time of 23 minutes 17.8 seconds. McKeever had topped the podium in the 20K event and the 1.5K sprint earlier in the Games.
