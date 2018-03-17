Canadian Paralympic roundup: McKeever clinches country's best-ever Games performance

Brian McKeever won a historic Paralympic gold medal for Canada on Saturday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The 38-year-old of Canmore, Alta., raced to a rare "triple treble" — sweeping all three individual men's cross-country events for the third consecutive Winter Paralympics.

McKeever's victory in the men's visually impaired 10-kilometre classic pushed Canada's medal total to 20, breaking the previous record of 19 medals won at Vancouver 2010.

BREAKING — GOLD FOR MCKEEVER<br><br>Brian McKeever’s THIRD gold medal at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paralympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paralympics</a> and 16th of his career.<br><br>The medal is a historic one for Canada — it runs the medal tally to 20 making it the most successful Paralympics ever. <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcsports</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCAlerts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCAlerts</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNews</a> —@Devin_Heroux

The five-time Paralympian and his guide Graham Nishikawa won in a time of 23 minutes 17.8 seconds. McKeever had topped the podium in the 20K event and the 1.5K sprint earlier in the Games.