Canadian Paralympic roundup: Collin Cameron races to biathlon bronze
Brittany Hudak wins 1st medal in women's biathlon
Canada's Collin Cameron added to his Paralympic biathlon medal total with a bronze in the men's 15-kilometre sitting race on Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The 29-year-old of Sudbury, Ont., crossed the line in a time of 50 minutes 59.1 seconds while incurring only a single shooting penalty to finish just behind Germany's Martin Fleig and American Daniel Cnossen.
Icicle covered beard ✅<br><br>Bronze medal performance ✅<br><br>🇨🇦's Collin Cameron picks up his 2nd medal of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PyeongChang2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PyeongChang2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/8fqFI5LfUM">pic.twitter.com/8fqFI5LfUM</a>—@cbcsports
Cameron claimed his first-ever Paralympic medal on the opening day of competition, racing to bronze in the 7.5K event.
He also had fourth and fifth-place results in cross-country.
In the women's 12.5K standing race, Brittany Hudak of Prince Albert, Sask., earned another bronze for Canada with a time of 41:20.7.
🇨🇦's Brittany Hudak has her 1st medal of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PyeongChang2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PyeongChang2018</a>, a bronze!<br><br>It's Canada's 2nd biathlon bronze of the day<br><br>🥉🥉 <a href="https://t.co/BpiPlhQcrJ">pic.twitter.com/BpiPlhQcrJ</a>—@cbcsports
It was the 24-year-old's first Paralympic medal, having finished fifth and eighth in two earlier races.
Emily Young of Kelowna, B.C., finished seventh.
Comments
