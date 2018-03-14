Skip to Main Content
Canadian roundup: Brian McKeever golden in cross-country sprint

Canadian roundup: Brian McKeever golden in cross-country sprint

Canada's Brian McKeever won gold in the 1.5-kilometre cross-country sprint visually impaired final at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Canadians add 4 bronze medals in sprint, giant slalom events

CBC Sports ·
Brian McKeever raced to his second gold medal of the 2018 Paralympics by winning the men's cross-country visually impaired sprint. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
comments

Canada's Brian McKeever won gold in the 1.5-kilometre cross-country sprint visually impaired final at the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

It was the 12th gold of McKeever's storied career and his second in Pyeongchang. The 38-year-old from Canmore, Alta., now owns 15 Paralympic medals and became Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian earlier at these Games.

McKeever skied with guide Russell Kennedy in the sprint.

McKeever has a shot at completing a "triple treble" with a gold in the men's 10-km event; he won gold in all three individual men's races — sprint, 10 km and 20 km — at both the Vancouver and Sochi Games and is two-thirds of the way there in Pyeongchang.

Earlier, Mark Arendz tied for bronze in a thrilling finish in the men's standing sprint final.

It was the first-career Paralympic cross-country medal for the 28-year-old from Hartsville, P.E.I., who already owns silver and bronze biathlon medals from these Games. Arendz also claimed biathlon silver and bronze at the 2014 Paralympics in Sochi.

Arendz appeared to have a shot at gold in the race before Kazakhstan's Alexandr Kolyadin surged past the front three to claim gold. From there, the Canadian battled it out with Finland's Ilkka Tuomisto, with both skiers sharing third place in a photo finish.

Canada's medal count grew shortly afterward thanks to 17-year-old Natalie Wilkie. The North Vancouver native earned her first-ever Paralympic medal in the women's standing sprint, racing to a bronze medal. Fellow Canadians Emily Young and Brittany Hudak finished fourth and sixth, respectively.

Collin Cameron finished just three-tenths of a second off the podium in the men's sitting sprint. The 29-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., qualified in a tie for first for the final, but placed fourth following an intense finish to the event.

Chris Klebl and Derek Zaplotinsky both finished sixth in their respective semifinals and didn't advance. Sébastien  Fortier (17), Ethan Hess (27) and Yves Bourque (29) did not move past qualification; in the women's sitting sprint, Cindy Ouellet failed to advance to the semis, placing 17th.

Marcoux, Jepsen earn giant slalom bronze

Mac Marcoux bounced back after crashing out in his last two events by winning bronze in the men's giant slalom visually impaired event.

Marcoux, who won downhill gold with guide Jack Leitch earlier at these Games, rode a strong second run to a spot on the podium. The bronze was the fifth-career Paralympic medal for the 20-year-old from Sault Ste-Marie, Ont.

Mollie Jepsen's stellar Games continued with a bronze medal in the women's giant slalom standing event. The 18-year-old won super combined gold and super-G bronze earlier in Pyeongchang.

Calgary's Alana Ramsay, who previously won two Paralympic bronzes, finished in fourth; Frederique Turgeon (ninth), Mel Pemble (11th) and Erin Latimer (12th) rounded out the Canadian performances in the event.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us