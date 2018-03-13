Canadian roundup: Canada rallies to top China in wheelchair curling
Chinese team was previously undefeated in round-robin play
Canada's wheelchair curling team rebounded with a huge 8-5 comeback victory over the previously undefeated Chinese squad on Tuesday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
After dropping both of Monday's matches and falling to a 3-2 round-robin record, the Canadians looked to be continuing their losing skid when they fell behind 5-1 after the fourth end.
But Canada managed to claw its way back with two in the fifth end before stealing four in the sixth to take their first lead of the game 7-5.
“A mighty steal of four for this Canadian quartet.”<br><br>Canada now with their first lead of the match<br><br>🇨🇦 7- 5 🇨🇳<br><br>Watch live: <a href="https://t.co/CYyMBvqUoR">https://t.co/CYyMBvqUoR</a> <a href="https://t.co/D0EXAekvhp">pic.twitter.com/D0EXAekvhp</a>—@cbcsports
They didn't look back from there, adding one in the subsequent end to earn the win. Canada improved to 4-2, while China now tops the standings with Korea at 5-1.
Canadian alpine skiers in medal position
With the alpine super combined under way, several Canadians find themselves in medal contention after the super-G portion of the event.
Women's standing skiers Mollie Jepsen and Alana Ramsay sit in second and third, respectively, ahead of the afternoon's slalom. Each has already earned a bronze in Pyeongchang.
Canada’s Mollie Jepsen is last down the hill and flies into 2nd place<br><br>Canadians sit in 2 and 3 after the super-G<br><br>🇩🇪 Rothfuss - 1st<br>🇨🇦 Jepsen - 2nd<br>🇨🇦 Ramsay - 3rd<br><br>Slalom will go later tonight: <a href="https://t.co/yNsFOTKWjE">https://t.co/yNsFOTKWjE</a> <a href="https://t.co/VYx34WpRp4">pic.twitter.com/VYx34WpRp4</a>—@cbcsports
Erin Latimer is in sixth, Mel Pemble is 11th and Frederique Turgeon did not finish.
Canada's visually impaired gold medallist Mac Marcoux fell and did not finish. Kirk Schornstein is within striking distance in fifth in the standing event, while Braydon Luscombe didn't complete the race.
Mac Marcoux loses control and posts his 2nd DNF in a super-G event this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Paralympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Paralympics</a><br><br>So far it’s just the one <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PyeongChang2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PyeongChang2018</a> gold for Marcoux and his guide Jack Leitch <a href="https://t.co/OafN79xlsG">pic.twitter.com/OafN79xlsG</a>—@cbcsports
Kurt Oatway, Canada's gold medal winner in the sitting discipline, also didn't finish.
In biathlon, Derek Zaplotinsky finished 12th in the men's 12.5-kilometre sitting race.
