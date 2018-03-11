Skip to Main Content
Canadian roundup: Alana Ramsay scores Paralympic super-G bronze

Canadian roundup: Alana Ramsay scores Paralympic super-G bronze

Alana Ramsay continued Canada's para alpine success at the Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Sunday with a bronze medal in the women's standing super-G.

Para alpine skier earns Canada's 5th medal of the Games

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Alana Ramsay raced to bronze in the women's standing super-G on Sunday in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Twitter/@CDNParalympique)
comments

Alana Ramsay continued Canada's para alpine success at the Paralympics on Sunday in Pyeongchang, South Korea with a bronze medal in the women's standing super-G. 

Calgary's Ramsay reached the podium in a time of one minute 35.20 seconds behind France's Marie Bochet and Germany's Andrea Rothfuss. 

Mollie Jepsen of Whistler, B.C., who earned Canada's first medal on Day 1 in the downhill event, finished fourth. 

Toronto's Erin Latimer and Mel Pemble of Victoria B.C., finished ninth and 11th, respectively. Montreal's Frederique Turgeon did not finish.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us