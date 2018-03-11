Canadian roundup: Alana Ramsay scores Paralympic super-G bronze
Para alpine skier earns Canada's 5th medal of the Games
Alana Ramsay continued Canada's para alpine success at the Paralympics on Sunday in Pyeongchang, South Korea with a bronze medal in the women's standing super-G.
Calgary's Ramsay reached the podium in a time of one minute 35.20 seconds behind France's Marie Bochet and Germany's Andrea Rothfuss.
It's bronze for 🇨🇦's Alana Ramsay in the women's super-G standing event<br><br>Watch more alpine skiing action: <a href="https://t.co/wITZSzR9f8">https://t.co/wITZSzR9f8</a> <a href="https://t.co/EjSNQtE7Dr">pic.twitter.com/EjSNQtE7Dr</a>—@cbcsports
Mollie Jepsen of Whistler, B.C., who earned Canada's first medal on Day 1 in the downhill event, finished fourth.
Toronto's Erin Latimer and Mel Pemble of Victoria B.C., finished ninth and 11th, respectively. Montreal's Frederique Turgeon did not finish.
